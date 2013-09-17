CELEB NEWS: Miley and Liam call off their engagement.

The world can’t get enough of Beyonce, and one fan in particular thinks the star is quite Irreplaceable.

A shocking moment from Queen B’s performance in Brazil last night shows the singer being pulled off stage by a crazed topless fan, before her security came to the rescue.

Ever the professional, Beyonce didn’t miss a beat and carried right on singing. At the end of the song the 32-year-old asked the overeager chap his name, before reassuring him that everything was “alright.”

“Let me speak to the gentleman – he just got excited, it’s alright,” she said, to wild applause from the audience.

4. Billy Connolly has been treated for prostate cancer and diagnosed as being in the early stages of Parkinson’s Disease. Click here for more details.

5. ‘Blurred Lines’ topless model cast as Ben Affleck’s love interest in Gone Girl.

Emily Ratajkowski, best known as one of the topless models in Robin Thicke’s controversial ‘Blurred Lines’ clip, is is set to play the role of Ben Affleck’s mistress in the movie adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s bestselling novel Gone Girl.



Affleck stars as Nick Dunne, who is implicated in the disappearance of his wife Amy, played by Rosamund Pike.

Ratajkowski will play Andie, the student who Nick has an affair with before she turns on him.

It’s the first movie role for the 21-year-old who joins a cast that includes Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Tyler Perry, Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Fugit and Kim Dickens.

7. Katy Perry on Rihanna: We all know how much pot you smoke!

Katy Perry sat down for an interview with Elle Canada and talked about igniting things of a different kind when she spoke of celeb-pal, Rihanna. The ‘Roar’ singer told of her envy that RiRi always looks amazing even though she lights up a lot. She said, “I think that Rihanna always looks so fresh and I’m like, ‘How do you do that? We all know how much pot you smoke! And you don’t sleep because you’re on Instagram at four o’clock in the morning!” Kudos to Katy for actually speaking candidly. However, not everyone is a fan of the California Girl with PETA slamming her use of animals in her new video-clip, ‘Roar.’ The organisation said that, “Animals used for entertainment endure horrific cruelty and suffer from extreme confinement and violent training methods…The Serengeti Ranch, the animal exhibitor that we believe supplied the animals for the video, has been inspected by the US Department of Agriculture 22 times since 2001.”

A lot of the animals have been CGI’d and Perry isn’t actually singing face to face with a tiger, only using the real tiger in small amounts. It seems like PETA is using the singer to vocalise it’s causes and isn’t even 100% sure that the animals were in fact from the Serengeti Ranch. 8. Did you feel bad after losing $20 at the last Melbourne Cup? Well, this rapper just squandered a cool $1 million in a game of cards – as you do. to see his reaction.

9.Miss America Pageant brings out the bigots.

Nina Davuluri, an Indian-American woman has been crowned the winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant.

“It was the first time Bollywood has been performed on the Miss America stage. It’s an honour for myself and my community,” Davuluri told US ABC television.

But not everyone’s happy about Davuluri’s win, namely racists with bad grammar:

Davuluri downplayed the controversy saying, “I have to rise above that, I always viewed myself as first and foremost American.”

While we’re on the subject of pageants, a competition is underway to dress this year’s Miss Universe Australia, Olivia Wells.

Brandon Bazley, Jason Chetcuti, Helani Sarath-Kumara and Joseph Allinson are the four finalists in the national costume competition presented by Face if Australia cosmetics.

10. A Country Practice star Joyce Jacobs dies aged 91.

Joyce Jacobs who played, everyone’s favourite busybody, Esme Watson on the long-running soapie, A Country Practice has passed away aged 91.

Jacobs starred in Number 96 and The Young Doctors but was undoubtedly best known for playing Esme Watson in A Country Practice, a role which lasted 12 years until the show ended in 1993.

The opportunity of a lifetime came when Jacobs played gossipy spinster Esme in the 1981 pilot episode of the Seven Network’s A Country Practice. She was so well received that she became one of the enduring cast members in the long-running TV series, staying on until the show ended in 1993.

Jacobs revealed in an interview with Woman’s Day last year that she had been living with Parkinson’s disease for 10 years.

According to News Corp, the beloved English-born actress had been living in an aged care facility in the Sydney suburb of Taren Point, where she also celebrated her 90th birthday last year with fellow A Country Practice cast members.

12. Entertainment editor: Cory Monteith doesn’t deserve an Emmys eulogy.

The editor-in-chief of Variety magazine, Andrew Wallenstein, argues that Glee star, Cory Monteith did not have body of work worthy of a eulogy at the upcoming Emmys.

In the opinion piece, Wallenstein questions if the TV academy is doing the right thing by honouring the popular star among other actors like James Gandolfini.

He says what Gandolfini did on The Sopranos “inarguably transformed the medium of television” whereas unlike many of his Glee co-stars, Monteith never received an Emmy nomination.

“When Monteith’s name is elevated alongside the other four people who are being elevated from the usual In Memoriam reel — actors James Gandolfini, Jean Stapleton and Jonathan Winters and writer-producer Gary David Goldberg — his inclusion risks coming across ill-considered.

“The unspoken, uncomfortable truth of the matter is that while the work he did on “Glee” showed great promise, it was not equal to the incredible careers the other four amassed,” Wallenstein said.

Do you think Cory Monteith deserves a special Emmys tribute?