celebrity

Miley Cyrus just proclaimed her love for Liam Hemsworth with a very unexpected tattoo.

Forget about the question about whether or not Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are headed down the aisle again soon, because the singer has basically confirmed that they are very much ON with her latest tattoo.

Miley is no stranger to a bit of ink to mark a special occasion – she’s been permanently marked with tattoos in honour of her dogs, magazine interviews and songs – but her ode to her rumoured future husband Liam might be her strangest yet.

The singer has been inked by a Los Angeles artists with…wait for it…a jar of Vegemite.

Yep, the snack that NO-ONE else in the world seems to enjoy and the thing we spread on our toast every morning is now a proud fixture on Miley’s arm.

It also happens to be a personal favourite of The Hunger Games star Liam, so perhaps this is a not-so-subtle way of confirming that she is well on the way to becoming an Aussie citizen. Hemsworth recently told Sunday Style that his favourite snack after school was “Milo and Vegemite on toast”.

(Note: we’re hoping that he meant separately, because Vegemite on toast sprinkled with Milo really doesn’t seem appetising at all…)

The young couple are said to be in the midst of wedding planning, with Miley being spotted wearing an engagement ring on numerous occasions, and Liam confirming that their relationship was very much back on.

Maybe there will be a Vegemite wedding cake on the menu soon…

Liam Hemsworth’s on his brother’s reign as Sexiest Man Alive.

