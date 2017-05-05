"We had to re-fall for each other." Miley Cyrus opens up about Liam Hemsworth.

For years it seemed you could barely look anywhere without seeing an image, a story, a something relating in some ways to Miley Cyrus.

She was making waves with her music, turning heads with her outrageous and overtly sexual performances, and she was engaged to one of Australia’s most eligible bachelors, Liam Hemsworth.

Then, all of sudden, she had disappeared.

In September last year, 24-year-old Miley announced she would never walk a red carpet again. Then, she went on a self-imposed "media blackout", refusing interviews and hiding out with her fiancé.

Now she's back, and she's reinvented herself yet again, but not in the way you might think.

In an interview with Billboard, Miley revealed she hasn't smoked weed in three weeks.

"It's the longest I've ever [gone without it]," she said.

"I'm not doing drugs, I'm not drinking, I'm completely clean right now. That was something that I wanted to do," adding that she found the decision "easy".

"When I want something, it's f***ing easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It's because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now."

The Wrecking Ball singer said she realised she wanted to surround herself with "people that make me want to get better, more evolved open".

"And I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be."

Miley is set to release the first single off her new album, an as-yet-untitled project due later this year, on May 11.

The song, Malibu, is dedicated to fiancé Liam, who confirmed they had rekindled their romance almost three years after they ended their engagement.

And Miley is as surprised as anyone that her first release since the straight-to-SoundCloud album she released in 2015, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, would be about her relationship.

"I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song," she said.

But, she admits, if anyone is going to talk about her relationship, it might as well be her.

"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" she said.

She also alluded to the reason behind their breakup in 2013, saying that she "needed to change so much".

"Changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you're like, 'I don't recognise you anymore'.

"We had to re-fall for each other."

