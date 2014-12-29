News
celebrity

What took this star so long to #FreeTheNipple?

She’s a bit late to the party, but we can always count on Miley Cyrus to make a grand entrance.

The 22-year-old singer/controversial person has officially joined the revolution – the #FreeTheNipple revolution, that is.

She’s rallying alongside other celebrities like Australia’s own Caitlin Stasey and singer Rihanna.

The movement claims to be about empowering women against laws that ban female nudity in public places, and Miley has officially come out in support of this campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Instagram has already deleted her controversial image, but fans have re-uploaded the image without being removed. Yet.

Miley’s contribution to #FreeTheNipple.

The singer captioned the shot, “Some lame ass deff gonna flag dat. But fuckkkkkk it. #practicewhatchupreach #FreeTheNipple #freedatshit”

Now, we don’t really understand Miley’s language, but we’re assuming it was a positive message to her fans. Maybe.

She’s been uploading teaser shots in support of the campaign for the last few days.

Like this one:

Image via Instagram/Miley Cyrus.

And this one:

Image via Instagram/Miley Cyrus.

Good on you, Miley. It’s good to see you taking your clothes off for a good cause at least.

Click through the gallery below for more photos of people embracing the campaign.

Tags: body-image , celebrity , social-media , women

