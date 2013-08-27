Everyone is talking about Miley Cyrus at the MTV VMA's.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

The MTV Video Music Awards were on today and this year’s battle for the most media attention was between Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus was the clear winner.

Miley performed a Blurred Lines/We Can’t Stop mash-up with Robin Thicke and we’re presenting the below without comment (even though we’re dying to comment):

Yikes

Annnnd the world reacts:

Gaga can’t even deal

Harry Styles’ face…

The Smith family look violated.

Rihanna:

Poor Drake doesn’t know where to look:

And Miley’s own posts on social media suggest she’s pretty darn chuffed with the whole thing:

Click through the gallery for all the VMA red carpet action:

Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. Allison Williams Naya Rivera Lady Gaga Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus Grimes vs 2 Chainz e8eadd100df111e392c922000a1fb771_6.jpg Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry Katy Perry c26324560de011e38ed022000a1fbc58_6.jpg Flying Lotus Erin Wasson Miley Cyrus Ciara Deena Cortese 7e31d9b20de511e389bf22000a1fa4a9_7.jpg Nikki DeLoach Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus Ed Sheeran Lady Gaga Lady Gaga Rita Ora fb5e423e0df111e39dc922000a1fbb59_7.jpg Rita Ora Robin Thicke and Paula Patton 30 Seconds to Mars - Jared Leto (right) Becky G 2 Chainz Jessica Lu Alexandra Daddario Richard Simmons Tanisha Long Ellie Goulding Will Smith Desi Lydic Lil Kim Jordin Sparks Joseph Gordon Levitt Jennifer Hudson Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Sarah Hyland Lil Kim Willow Smith and Jaden Smith Jennifer Hudson Ashanti and Taylor Swift Holland Roden Miley Cyrus Snooki Snooki Richard Simmons 22177203 22177298 Layla Kayleigh Erin Wasson Erin Wasson Po Johnson One Direction's Zayn Malik Ciara Rita Ora

What did you think of Miley Cyrus at the VMA Awards?

