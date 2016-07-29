Mila Kunis bought her wedding ring on Etsy for $120.

From Pippa Middleton to Miranda Kerr, we’ve seen our fair share of celebrity engagement rings the past week.

It’s almost a given that they’ll be big, blingy, attached to a six figure price tag – and you’ll need sunglasses to look at it.

Not Mila Kunis, however.

Speaking on The Conan O’Brien Show, the Bad Moms actress shared the story of how she found her wedding rings – and just became our bargain-hunting hero.

"I can't believe I'm telling you this story. So, my husband and I got married and he got me this beautiful engagement ring, stunning, stunning, stunning but for our wedding band when we got married, I decided to just get them off of Etsy. So our wedding bands are from Etsy," the 32 year old said.

Not Cartier, Not Tiffany's... Etsy, the site known for handcrafted goods.

After playing on-screen partners in That '70s Show, Kunis and Kutcher turned their friendship into a relationship and married in 2015. The pair have a one year old daughter, Wyatt, and are currently expecting their second child.

While she may have laughed off O'Brien's compliment for being 'frugal' ("It's a nice way of saying cheap, but yes.") it's refreshing to see that even multi-millionaires gawk at the extortionate cost of wedding rings.

"I wanted the thinnest possible platinum, like it's super, super thin. And then I went and look at Tiffany's and I was like 'How much!?'This is astronomical. So I went on Etsy and it was $120 so I was like 'Buy now'," she said.

In role reversal, it's Kutcher who's wearing the (comparatively) big bucks bling - also from Etsy.

"But Ashton's is $133, so technically his wedding band was a little bit more expensive," she said. (Post continues after gallery.)

That's a total of $255 for two beautiful but simple wedding bands. (Hear that? That's the sound of jewellers falling to their knees in despair.)

While it's certainly fine to splurge, it's nice to hear that not spending the equivalent of a home deposit or flash car is also ok too.

