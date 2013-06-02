Everything you need to know about Mila Kunis.

Mila Kunis is that female celeb that all the girls want to be and all the guys want to know.

Her face, and voice, have graced our tv and movie screens for over 10 years. Her acting career is on the up and up, and her celebrity status is getting hotter and hotter. But this 29 year old ‘it girl’ hasn’t always lived the glam life.

Born and brought up in the Ukraine until the age of 7, Mila and family moved to Los Angeles in 1991 not knowing a single word of English (yikes). The City of Angels turned on the charm and Kunis began auditioning for acting roles.

She got her start in television commercials while she was still in high school. Our fave? An adorbs 13-year-old Mila for Lisa Frank Children’s Store. There’s never been a kid more excited about stamps. Ever. Take a look:

Just shy of her 15th birthday in 1998, Kunis landed her first lead role playing Jackie Burkhart on the television series That ’70s Show. (She lied and told the producers she was 18, but you gotta do what you gotta do.) The series’ success and Mila’s popularity sky-rocketed and a year later she was cast as the voice of Meg Griffin on the animated series Family Guy.

Mila’s delightful mix of spoilt brat Jackie and self-conscious black sheep Meg won over the hearts of viewers. She also clearly caught the eyes of producers in high places because in 2008, Kunis was cast in the lead role of Rachel Jansen in her break-out film Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She then starred in back to back hits including Max Payne, The Book of Eli, Friends with Benefits, and Ted. The role that really earned her worldwide acclaim though, was that of Lily in Black Swan, where she starred opposite Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

Although she is obviously a mighty career woman, Mila is not all work and no play. At the age of 18 she began a relationship with famous (or infamous) child actor Macaulay Culkin. The split in 2011 after 8 years together, before she moved on to new man and old That 70’s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher.

She was also announced as FHM’s Sexiest Woman in the World 2013. Seriously – stop being so awesome Mila.

And as if all of this hasn’t caused your crush on Mila Kunis to grow exponentially, consider this… Kunis has the condition heterochromia iridum, where the irises have different colors. One eye is brown, and the other is green. How is that NOT hot?!?