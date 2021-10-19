ROADTEST: "I tried Mikash skincare for 2 weeks to see if vegan ingredients actually make a difference."

Perhaps it’s the punk rock in me, but I usually like my products to induce just a tiny touch of fear. If I can’t revere something with the confidence that it will completely change my skin (for better or for worse) then tbh, I don’t want it.

Like a literal skincare junkie, I’m always looking for the next thing. I want retinols, acids, peels… medical grade, high-strength, potency! These buzzwords and ingredients are like dirty talk to me. You know what they say – high risk, high reward! How far can I push my skin barrier boundaries?

This recklessness comes not without consequence, though. I frequently suffer dryness, irritation, flaking, peeling and redness. And old mate perioral dermatitis is NEVER far away. Fun fact: I was actually all up in a pretty vicious spell when the opportunity to road test Mikash Skincare fell into my lap. So while plant-based, natural and certified organic were never the highest on my beauty list, this time I thought: Bugger it! Let’s see how the other half live!

I mean, it’s not like my skin could get any worse, could it?

Before! Image: Supplied.

I hit up the Mikash Skincare website and, being an absolute lush for a good old ‘before and after’ shot – I immediately clicked on the Results page.

First up: where was this brand when I gave birth to my eczema babies!? And secondly: erm, what sorcery is this? As if the hard photographic evidence of the Mikash range's efficacy hadn’t already fully swung my vote, I then proceeded to be wooed by the brand's female founder, Melbourne lady startup Yasemin Deniz.

Not only was our girl out here hand-formulating all her own products, and running her online biz, she also opened up a Mikash Skincare shop front in Fitzroy, smack bang in the middle of a pandemic. She’s battled the world’s longest lockdown (raising my glass to you, Victoria!), her Instagram Live Stories (crashed by her kidlets!) are honestly TOO CUTE, and her skin... Well. It’s glowy AF.

I’d seen everything I needed to see. Sign. Me. UP.

Even with postal delays (ta, COVID!), a mere two days later Yasemin’s products arrived at my door. Usually I embark upon trialling a new range with caution, introducing each product gradually – particularly if my skin’s been having an outburst. But knowing that they had been developed to help with conditions such as sensitivity, acne, eczema, pigmentation, redness and rashes in mind, I was confident I could dive straight in.

Image: Supplied.

The first product I tried was the Gentle Gel Face Cleanser and with what I thought I knew about ‘clean skincare’ in mind, I had prepared myself for the possibility that it might not be ‘bubbly’. It’s typically the more toxic ingredients that make face wash sudsy, so while I never doubted its ability to cleanse, I just didn’t expect it to lather.

You can imagine how surprised I was then, when this felt just like a ‘regular’ face wash, except for what came after. Often, post-cleanse, my skin can feel super taut and unbalanced, but this was perfecto!

Image: Supplied.

I could literally have skipped the rest of the routine and gone about my day there and then. Zero tightness to soothe, no moisture to replenish. Solid 10/10.

Image: Supplied.

After a bougie spritz of the Organic Rose Otto Face & Body Mist (repurchasing this ASAP) I then lavished my face, neck and dec with a good 3 squirts of the Vitamin C Serum. Containing 20% Kakadu Plum extract, plus Niacinamide, L-ascorbic acid and marine collagen, this serum is an antioxidant-packed powerhouse that hydrates while reducing pigmentation, boosting elasticity and aiding cell rejuvenation.

I’ve been stung by potent vit C before, so I was wary of this one… but needlessly so. Instantly brightening, super hydrating and just the way I want my men: strong, but gentle.

Image: Supplied.

I finished with the Hydrating Face Moisturiser, and bloody hell, babes. Pull up a seat. I’ve got tales upon tales of the years I’ve spent and the creams I have tried. My face either gobbles them up immediately and damn, she’s still thirsty, or they just sit on the surface like a gross grease slick. Where, oh where, is my middle ground? This is a game-changer, though. I HIGHLY recommend. It feels light, but gives the ideal amount of moisture, and continues to hydrate throughout the day. Honestly go and have a look at the ingredients list! At this point I think it’s just showing off.

Image: Supplied.

Later that day I repeated the same routine, except added the I am Radiant Face Oil before the cream. I urge you to check the before and after shots on the product page for this one: the changes in skin tone, texture and clarity is dramatic. Immediately after first use my face looked plump, youthful and glowy. A perfect potion: light but luscious, it didn’t aggravate my perioral dermatitis or cause any breakouts. It’s a keeper!

Image: Supplied.

Finally, three nights a week I introduced the Enzyme Facial Exfoliator which is a dual purpose powder functioning as a gentle manual exfoliant followed by a deep, pore refining clay mask. When mixed with a little water (or Rose Otto Spray) it transforms into a non-abrasive exfoliating paste, which you gently scrub with, then leave on for 5 minutes before rinsing off. This made my skin feel so fresh, clear and smooth and the silicone mask applicator made even, easy application a dream.

Image: Supplied.

THE VERDICT: Was I terrified of packing away my retinol, AHAs and LED? YES. Do I miss them? Honestly… no. After 14 days of exclusively using Mikash Skincare, my face is calm, clear, luminous and happy.

This brand fully ticks all my boxes, not only because the products are genuinely amazing but because of its sustainability, consciousness and ethos. Everything is crafted locally in small batches, featuring ethically sourced Indigenous ingredients, and is certified organic, vegan and cruelty-free. I guess clean beauty can be pretty punk rock too!

Need to try it for yourself now? Shop Mikash Skincare's collection here, and use code Mamamia20 for 20% OFF on all orders over $80!

Feature Image: Supplied/Instagram @_carly_sophia_