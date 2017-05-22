The Middleton sisters have a secret formula for picking their wedding dresses.

It was the most anticipated wedding dress since, well, her sister Kate Middleton got married six years ago.

And Pippa Middleton’s dress did not disappoint, with a high neck, capped sleeves and a whole lot of lace.

While very different to her sister's 2011 long sleeved, v-neck gown, it turns out the pair do have one big thing in common when it comes to their wedding dresses (aside from a budget most of us can only dream of) - a tried-and-tested formula to a winning design.

As Jess Cartner-Morley of The Guardian pointed out, both went for the same strategy, opting for "an edgy designer, and commission[ing] them to create a fairly traditional gown".

The results speak for themselves; iconic gowns that look elegant without being stuffy, and stylish without being too fashionable.

With certain restraints that most people don't have (global media snapping away, royal protocol etc) to consider, they're certainly not "out-there" choices - no naked dresses to see here - but they strike the perfect balance of traditional and modern.

Kate went for Alexander McQueen (who she revisited as unofficial Maid of Honour at the weekend's nuptials) while Pippa went for Giles Deacon. Both British (of course) but both quirky designers known, on the catwalk at least, to push the boundaries a little bit. Unexpected choices until the big reveal, when you couldn't imagine anything better or more appropriate.

Reported to have cost more than $70,000, Pippa's dress featured short sleeves, an on-trend high neck, a corseted bodice, full skirt and a detail that you might have missed - a heart shaped cut-out at the back.

"The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliqued to create an illusion of the dress having 'no seams,'" Deacon, who worked at Gucci under Tom Ford before setting up his own label in 2003, said.

"The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement. It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."

His name had been thrown to the mix as the rumoured designer-to-be of the infamous dress after he was spotted leaving Middleton's house last November.

The 47 year old designer shut down his ready to wear last year to concentrate on his couture business instead, and has created red carpet gowns for Cate Blanchett, Sarah Jessica-Parker and his partner Game Of Thrones actress Gwendolyn Christie amongst others.

His latest bridal creation has been widely celebrated, with critics calling it a "triumph" for the bride, designer and British fashion in general.

The winning formula strikes again.

Given the royal wedding dress was almost instantly copied by shops and designers all over the word, you can bet we'll be seeing many more Pippa-inspired gowns making their way down the aisle in future.