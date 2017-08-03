Amanda got her eyebrows tattooed. To say it didn't go to plan is an understatement.

WARNING: Graphic images below.

A Melbourne woman has shared a word of warning – and horrific images to match – after she underwent a cosmetic procedure that went horribly wrong.

Amanda Coats went to get her eyebrows microbladed – a form of cosmetic tattooing also known as “feathering” that involves injecting the skin with ink in a way that creates natural-looking results.

However, shortly after her session Coats says she noticed had an infection. Days later, her skin started to fall off.

"I went to get my eyebrows feather tattooed to enhance them," she wrote in a Facebook post recounting her horrific experience.

"I ended up with a severe infection from clinic and the skin was just falling away and my eyes blew up."

Coats claims that the specialist who performed the procedure seemed distracted and did not adhere to proper hygiene standards.

"The lady who did it... was very rushed, going in and out of the room attending to other clients during my procedure and also doing another eyebrow tattoo at the same time, she did not put new gloves on each time which does not keep things sterile."

She said that when she complained about the infection to the tattooist, she was dismissed.

"I messaged and called (the specialist) to tell her straight away something was wrong only to be ignored. I asked to come and show her and she again ignored it."

"I told her patches of skin had come away along with the colour that I had puss and my eyes are weeping."

Coats said that after multiple doctors visits and taking prescribed steroids and antibiotics, her skin started falling off.

She said that she's still experiencing severe migraines, swelling, and loss of feeling around her brow and will likely end up with scars.

Listen: 'I had to really consider her feelings and what made her feel good.'



It's a lesson to anyone considering undergoing cosmetic procedures: they don't come without risks, so make sure the person working on you is qualified and reputable before you let them touch you.

Have you had a bad experience with cosmetic tattooing?