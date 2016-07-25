News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Michelle Bridges goes nude on Instagram... but she didn't forget her runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Bridges is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snap.

The fitness entrepreneur posted a picture for her 214,000 followers showing off some new sneakers. And… that’s it.

“I feel like I’m missing something here…..?” she captioned the photo.

Fans were quick to respond with their humorous reactions. “Yes you are missing something… Your socks!” wrote one fan. “You’ve got your shoes on that’s the main thing!” said another. If her nearly-nude post looks eerily similar, you’re not alone. Her pose is reminiscent of another celeb who’s stripped down to sell us some new sneakers.

Yes, Miranda Kerr, we’re looking at you.

The 33-year-old model – who just announced her engagement to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel – caused a stir when she posted suggestive snaps on her Instagram account to advertise shoes for Reebok.

There’s no denying that sex sells. But so does confidence.

You do you, Mish.

Watch Bridges discuss how her body has changed after giving birth.

Tags: celebrity , entertainment

Related Stories

Recommended