News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Michelle Bridges reportedly has given birth to her first child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that fitness guru Michelle Bridges has welcomed her first child over the weekend, a daughter.

Details at this stage are limited, with sources suggesting Bridges and her partner Steve ‘Commando’ Willis have signed an exclusive agreement with a magazine.

It is the Biggest Loser stars’ first child together, although Commando already has three children, Ella, 6, Jack, 3, and Brianna, 15, from two previous relationships.

Earlier this year, Bridges told Who magazine the couple couldn't wait to meet their child.

“We’re really looking forward to it and it’s a new chapter for us, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to share it with our friends, family and Steve’s beautiful children,” Bridges said.

WATCH Michelle Bridges chat about body image on The Project. Post continues after video...

The celebrity couple got together in May 2013 after Michelle split from her husband of nine years and business partner, Bill Moore, to be with Commando. Commando also split from his wife, Froso.

It's been a controversial few months for Bridges - during her pregnancy, she’s been criticised for everything from doing sit-ups and jumping into the ocean to suggesting she fell pregnant at the age off 44 thanks to her healthy lifestyle.

For now, we're sure she's looking forward to spending time with her new little family and bonding with her little one.

Congratulations, Michelle and Steve.

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery of Michelle Bridges and The Commando...

GALLERY: Michelle Bridges and The Commando.
Tags: babies , baby-2 , birth , celeb-news , celebrities , celebrity , children , entertainment , family , fatherhood , gallery , kids , love , motherhood , news-3

Related Stories

Recommended