The fittest couple in all of Australia has been starring on Australia’s weight loss reality show, The Biggest Loser for eight years.

The show is set to return next year, but that hasn’t stopped nasty rumours that Michelle and her beau – who are parents to eight month old Axel – have been ‘dumped’ from the new training line-up.

Listen to Michelle Bridges on the I Don’t Know How She Does It podcast.

But Bridges isn’t one to take false reports lying down, and she’s since responded by posting a happy family snap on Instagram.

“Whatever,” the 45-year-old wrote, alongside an eggplant emoji, saying it was “the best emoji to describe my thoughts”. The report, published in Woman’s Day, suggested producers were on the hunt for “new talent” for the next series of the show.

Fans were quick to jump to the defence of the couple, commenting on Michelle’s cheeky photo that they were glad the rumours weren’t true.

“I am very glad its not true,” wrote one fan, while another said, “and that is exactly why I don’t buy those crap magazines!”

For now, we’ll keep enjoying the happy snaps that flood the couple’s Instagram accounts.

Michelle Bridges & Commando Steve