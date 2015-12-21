Last week, Michelle Bridges was lifting weights. Now she is the mother of a baby boy.

Bridges, 45, and fellow fitness guru Steve ‘Commando’ Willis welcomed a son into their lives at the weekend.

Axel Bridges Willis was born on Saturday, December 19.

Bridges confirmed the happy news with an instagram announcement.

But it’s believed Bridges has signed an exclusive magazine deal.

Commando Willis was spotted at Sydney’s Randwick Hospital in recent days and Bridges’ management said they couldn’t share any information due to an agreement with a magazine.

The couple shared news of Bridges’ pregnancy in Who magazine when Bridges was 18 weeks pregnant.

According to the magazine, the newest edition to the super-fit clan was due just after Christmas.

The baby is the first for Bridges and the fourth for Willis, 39, who has three children – Ella, 7, Jack, 4, and Brianna, 17 – from two previous relationships.

The couple, who met on the set of The Biggest Loser, began their romance in 2013 after Bridges’ separated from her husband of nine years and Commando left his wife.

Little athletes all over Australia better start training now.