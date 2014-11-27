Michael Phelps' girlfriend, born intersex, has revealed details of their relationship.

Update:

Michael Phelps’ ex-lover, who was born intersex, has given an honest interview revealing further details of their relationship.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Taylor Lianne Chandler — who recently revealed she was born intersex and named David Roy Fitch at birth — says the Olympic swimmer treated her like “the most beautiful woman in the world” during their time together.

“There was never anything about me or my body that he had an adverse reaction to,” Chandler said of the 29-year-old swimmer. “There is not one part of my body that he does not know. He’s so passionate and so loving.”

Chandler also clarified she and Phelps’ separation wasn’t related to the fact Chandler was born intersex.

“I can assure you the reason we are not together right now and the reason I haven’t heard from him is not because I was born intersex. It’s not because of all the social media or tabloids.” she said.

“The reason we’re not together is his story to tell if he decides to tell it.”

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

Michael Phelps’ girlfriend Taylor Lianne Chandler has announced she was born a male.

Chandler revealed in a post to Facebook that she was born a boy named David and identifies as intersex, the Daily Mail reports.

“The truth is I have been living with secrets my whole life,” Ms Chandler writes in the lengthy post, which also reveals she didn’t tell Phelps about her past “until threat of the media exposing me forced” her to.

“I was born intersex and named David Roy Fitch at birth. By the time I could walk and talk I made it clear I was a girl and dressed as one,” she writes.

“In my early teens I was medically diagnosed and went on testosterone blockers, at 15 estrogen enhancers. My birth certificate was modified along with my name while I was a teenager, prior to any corrective surgery,” she reveals.

Ms Chandler underwent corrective surgery to get rid of her male genitalia in her early twenties, and identifies as intersex.

” I was never a man, never lived as a man. No one can say they knew me as a man or produce a photo of me as a man,” Ms Chandler adds.

Her intimate post also described how she and Olympic swimmer Phelps met on Tinder.

“I have never felt so comfortable and accepted in every way as I did with him,” she writes. “He is the first man I ever had intimacy with and felt comfortable and all woman.”

But she fears she will “lose” Phelps after posting about the issue, she says.

“I am probably going to lose him because he is a brand that his team wants to protect,” she writes. “I will probably lose him, which hurts like hell.”

On her Facebook page — which also describes her life as changing “forever” when her relationship with Phelps was made public in September — Ms Chandler also posts several links to articles about her relationship with the athlete.

” In a world of educated people that had all the facts of intersex and what it means and then to sell a magazine say Michael Phelps is dating a MAN,” she writes.

“I have cried now for an hour… I just can’t believe this is happening in 2014!”

Phelps was arrested and charged with DUI, excessive speeding and crossing double lane lines last month, and is currently serving a six month suspension from swimming as a result of his DUI, the Daily Mail reports.

“Swimming is a major part of my life, but right now I need to focus my attention on me as an individual, and do the necessary work to learn from this experience and make better decisions in the future,” he wrote in a post to Facebook on 6 October.

What does Intersex mean?

“Intersex” is a general term used for “a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male”, according to the Intersex Society of North America.

“For example, a person might be born appearing to be female on the outside, but having mostly male-typical anatomy on the inside. Or a person may be born with genitals that seem to be in-between the usual male and female types—for example, a girl may be born with a noticeably large clitoris, or lacking a vaginal opening, or a boy may be born with a notably small penis, or with a scrotum that is divided so that it has formed more like labia.”

“In our work, we find that doctors’ opinions about what should count as ‘intersex’ vary substantially. Some think you have to have ‘ambiguous genitalia’ to count as intersex, even if your inside is mostly of one sex and your outside is mostly of another,” the organisation explains on its website.

“Some think your brain has to be exposed to an unusual mix of hormones prenatally to count as intersex—so that even if you’re born with atypical genitalia, you’re not intersex unless your brain experienced atypical development. And some think you have to have both ovarian and testicular tissue to count as intersex.”

The Daily Mail reports that Ms Chandler “has male genitalia but no testicles, and a uterus but no ovaries”.

You might also be interested in reading:

[post_snippet id=324408]