The reason why loads of Olympians are covered in purple bruises.

While the first few days of the Olympics have been completely dominated by swimming, it’s not the world records people are talking about. It’s the strange circular bruises on Michael Phelps’ back.

Okay, so some people are talking about the world records (Australian women’s 4 x 100m relay swimming team, we’re looking at you). But many watching at home were too distracted by Michael Phelps’ back to fully appreciate the U.S. men’s 4x100m freestyle relay win.

Cupping has been around forever; it dates back to the fourth century. It hit the mainstream not with an athlete, but courtesy of alternative medicine’s number-one fan, Gwyneth Paltrow. She showed up to a movie premiere 10 years ago covered in bruises, telling Oprah it was “amazing and feels very relaxing”.

Jennifer Aniston followed her lead, and now even Justin Bieber is a fan.

The process involves heated glass cups being placed on the skin, to stimulate energy in the body.

It kind of looks like cow udders, but don’t let that deter you.

Don’t let the bruises deter you either; they typically only last three days to a week. Though maybe just don’t do it before you plan to wear a backless dress.

