Michael Clarke talks about his 'two girls' who are still in hospital.

New doting dad, Michael Clarke has spoken about how his new little family are doing.

The former Australian cricket captain says his wife Kyly Clarke and daughter Kelsey Lee are still in hospital being born five weeks early.

"I wish our little girl was home at our house but she's in great hands, she's being looked after well in hospital and, it's obviously been a real special week for us," he told Seven News.

The 34-year-old said he was 'over the moon' to be a new dad and spoke on behalf of his wife saying they were both 'very happy'.

"It's been exciting to see Kyly grow and to have the baby and now for both of us to be parents and actually give our little girl that time. I don't think there's anything more precious than giving them your time," he said.

Clarke also opened up about wanting more kids. He said he wants to fill the rooms in his house, but he still has to let his wife know about this.

"We're in no rush but certainly the plan is we're going to try and have more," he said.

Even though mum and bub are both still in hospital, they are doing well and are in the best of care.

Clarke isn't new to the preemie scene, with his sister having two children both prematurely.

He will be racing in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race to raise money for equipment to help premature babies.

We hope the young family are together at home soon.

