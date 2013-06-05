Wednesday's news in just two minutes.

1. Austereo has named Michael Christian – one of the DJs who was behind the radio prank that led to the suicide of a British nurse – as a “top jock”. The award recognises the company’s best DJs. In a statement, he said: “From the start, I felt like I had something to prove to myself… Regardless of all that’s happened in the past few months, I’m still at the top of my game. So it felt good to see my name at the top of the final leader board!”

As part of the award, Christian’s won a trip to Los Angeles.

2. A seemingly harmless US Cheerios ad has become a talking point because it features a mix-race family. YouTube comments on the ad had to be disabled last week amid negative comments making reference to “racial genocide” and Nazis. The ad – which was posted at the end of May and has already received almost two million views – features a little girl who is asking her mother about the nutritional benefits of the cereal.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYofm5d5Xdw

3. An Australian woman who was spared the death penalty in Malaysia has arrived home in Australia. Thirty-five-year-old Emma L’Aiguille was originally arrested on drug trafficking charges but was freed after she agreed to help police and give evidence against in her former boyfriend’s court case. “I’ve been waiting for this day for so long,” she said as she arrived at Melbourne Airport.

4. Queen Elizabeth has marked the 60th anniversary of her coronation with a service at Westminster Abbey attended by 2000 people. The 350-year-old crown that she wore at the coronation was brought out for the first time in 60 years for the occasion.

5. After five days of riots in Turkey, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister has apologised for police actions. The riots started after a peaceful protest was raided by police. “The excessive violence that was used in the first instance against those who were behaving with respect for the environment is wrong and unfair. I apologise to those citizens,” Bulent Arinc said.

6. A chain of restaurants in Brazil if offering women free meals if they’re willing to say they’re beautiful. The restaurant, Spoleto, tells women they can eat for free as long as they can answer the question “Are you beautiful?” The campaign was started to honour International Women’s Day – but the feedback hasn’t been all positive with many people critical of the restaurant for focusing only on external beauty.

7. In other news, a Sydney cafe is giving couples the option of paying for their coffee with a kiss. The aim of the campaign is to promote love.

8. A sixty-three-character word has been removed from the German language. Rindfleischetikettierungsuberwachungsaufgabenubertragungsgesetz – which means “law for the delegation of monitoring beef labelling” – was dropped because the EU said it didn’t have to run BSE tests on cattle anymore.