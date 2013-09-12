CELEB NEWS: Michael Buble: My son's birth wasn't 'life-changing.'

1. Michael Buble talks candidly about meeting his son for the first time.

Canadian crooner Michael Buble became a dad on August 27 and has spoken candidly about the moment he met his son Noah for the first time.

“I didn’t have that overwhelming feeling of love. I’m being honest with you,” the singer said last week on The Social, a Canadian talk show, according to People.

“I’d heard all of these stories about how this moment was life-changing, but it wasn’t like that for me. I was nervous for my wife, and I was happy that he was healthy … but, that day, it was like meeting a stranger.”

It’s not a strange phenomenon, with the US Today reporting “about a third of new parents say they didn’t feel immediate joy when they first saw their newborn.”

For Bublé, it all hit him a swift day later.

“That next night (after the baby was born), it really clicked,” he told The Social. “I was looking at him and all of a sudden, I got it… I sing to him all day and all night. When he’s crying with somebody else and I hold him and I sing to him, he just stops. It’s really cool.”

2. A Middle Eastern prince paid HOW MUCH to hang out with Kristen Stewart for 15 minutes? Crazy details here.

3. Congratulations to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are expecting their first child together in “just a few months,” US Weekly reports.

“They both want kids, it’s one of the reasons they got a bigger place, in a neighborhood that you can raise a family,” the source explained. “They both couldn’t be more excited.”

Blunt, 30, and Krasinski, 33, tied the knot in a celeb-packed ceremony in Italy in 2010.

4. It’s been revealed that 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is dating a Scientologist estranged from his Aussie footballer dad by the religion. for the controversial story.

5. Controversial Diesel campaign features a tattooed woman wearing a denim niqab.



What do a denim niqab and tattoos have in common?

Lady Gaga’s former-stylist Nicola Formichetti.

Formichetti is no stranger to creating controversy and that’s just what he’s done in his new role as the creative director of fashion label Diesel.

The company has released the “I am not what I appear to be” ad featuring a tattooed woman wearing a denim niqab as part of their new Diesel Reboot campaign, which attempts to “baptize a new era of energy, bravery, and bold iconography at Diesel.”

Formichetti relied on Tumblr and word of mouth to cast the subjects of the campaign as he wanted it to be about “real people” wearing the clothes.

“I wanted to find people who reflected the diversity of the creative community today and not just the typical model.”

I wanted the campaign to showcase a variety of characters, people who are beautiful in their own unique way,” said Formichetti.

Not surprisingly the ad hasn’t been well recieved.

In an article for MTV Desi, Shruti Parekh says, “On the most basic level, the ad appropriates the burqa and puts it on a white woman in a socio-political context rife with Islamophobia and attacks on the Muslim world.”

“Muslim women who wear the burqa in the West have had to deal with everything from discriminatory banning laws in Europe to racist slurs and hate crimes.

“Meanwhile, this white woman who wears her Diesel burqa bears none of the hate or loaded connotations that Muslim women bear on the regular… This level of cultural appropriation is more than a disrespectful “borrowing of culture,” it is a nasty flaunting of privilege.”

6. The Hollywood Reporter has published an expose alleging the behaviour of Katherine Heigl’s mum/manager has damaged her daughter’s career, with one executive confessing the actress is losing roles because “she’s not worth it”. Details here.

7. Zoe Saldana ties the knot.

Zoe Saldana has married soccer player turned artist Marco Perego in a secret London ceremony back in June according to People magazine.

The wedding was an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends.

“They are very happy,” the source said of the couple.

Saldana, 35, who has previously dated actor Bradley Cooper, was first thought to be dating Perego when the couple were spotted getting cozy after Saldana’s “Star Trek” premiere.

Perego is most famously known for his controversial sculpture of Amy Winehouse.

8. Prince Harry has revealed he’s seen Prince George smile for the first time. Read the proud uncle’s sweet words – during an awards night for sick kids – here.

9. It’s official! Rihanna has used up all her shock value.

The 25-year-old star uploaded a photo of a penis purse curtesy of Vivienne Westwood to Instagram. That is all.



10. Tyra Banks transformed.

America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks tweeted a series of photos of herself transformed into iconic models, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford, from her upcoming exhibition Tyra Banks Presents: 15 on Monday and now she’s released the rest of the pics. We think you’ll agree that Brooke Shields’ photo is particularly good…

For more beauty and style news like Mamamia Style on Facebook: