We all have our different skin concerns. For some it’s redness or rosacea, while others experience constant outbreaks of acne (no, it doesn’t stop once you finish puberty).

For Mamamia Co-Founder Mia Freedman, it’s pigmentation.

After realising she needed to step up her skincare routine, Freedman visited her “skin guru”, Melanie Grant at her Double Bay Clinic who recommended she under go a series of laser facials to tidy up her pigmentation that she believes has been caused by mixture of pregnancy, sun exposure and squeezing pimples.

Mia was prescribed a combined treatment of three different lasers (IPL, ND:Yag and radio frequency) in one, which enabled increased safety and efficacy.

“Laser facial is a great option for anyone with uneven skin tone such as pigment, capillaries, or to defuse redness,” Grant explains.

In the days after the treatment, Mia experienced what Grant called “Milo on her face”, which is the pigment coming to the surface ready to drop away. It took 16 days for it to be totally gone, but this isn’t always the case.

“After the initial redness, you may also see some of your pigmentation spots (freckles) turn darker. This is normal and the pigment naturally sheds off the skins surface within seven to 14 days, depending on your skin cell turnover,” explains Australian Skin Clinics Senior Laser and Dermal Trainer, Claire Walsh.

“For me it looked like someone had thrown a latte on my face after, I had a bit of a moustache pigment and bits everywhere,” says Mia.

These marks weren’t the only side-effect Mia experienced.

"I did also get a few pimples from it, it stimulates the skin so it's not the kind of thing you do before an event or date. You'd want to have a two week gap," she says.

As for the question Mia's been asked the most since her laser treatment? Whether it hurts or not.

"Yes! It hurts a lot but I'm also a wuss. I thought it was just going to be nice lights on my face, so it does hurt but if you've had laser treatment before, which I have on my bikini line and stuff, it feels like someone is flicking your face with rubber bands," she says.

"So it's not your dreamy 'drift off' treatment, but it's over fast - four or five minutes at the most and afterwards it just feels like you've got a bit of sunburn." (Post continues after gallery.)

Walsh is quick to point out that while initial results are great, patients often require more than one laser treatment for best outcomes and recommends a minimum of four weeks between treatments. This is to allow a full skin cell turnover to occur so the remaining pigmentation can be treated safely.

"Pigmentation may also return depending on the individual’s lifestyle, environment, hormones and ongoing level of sun protection," she says.

