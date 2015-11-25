News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Why are all these meteorologists wearing the same dress?

ADVERTISEMENT

More than fifty American meteorologists have been caught out wearing the exact same dress while delivering their weather reports.

One eagle-eyed viewer posted a collage online of the women wearing variously coloured versions of the same long-sleeved pencil dress on news bulletins across the country.

A nationwide conspiracy perhaps? Or new uniforms? Could this be a sign of budget cuts?

Maybe it’s some sort of sisterhood of the travelling dress scenario and they’re just shipping it around between broadcasts?

What if The Dress (2.0) is actually some kind of new age wearable barometer that feeds up-to-date weather information to their brains via their skin?

In fact, the answer is far more simple: The dress was a bargain buy on Amazon and someone posted it in a private Facebook group for meteorologists.

It’s no mean feat finding the perfect dress for television (as Natarsha Belling can attest to), block colours work best and a flattering cut can do wonders to counteract those extra camera-added kilograms.

Lest we forget the now infamous “penis jacket”:

At $23 a pop, this dress is basically the sartorial equivalent of a magical unicorn… so it’s no wonder they’re all over it.

Meteorologist Jennifer Myers cleared up all the confusion in a Facebook post:

“Someone posted a link to it on our broadcast meteorologist group Facebook page and it got REALLY popular,” she explained.

“More that 50 of us purchased the dress, so if you travel and watch the news, you might see something familiar.”

That just leaves one question: black and blue or white and gold?

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended