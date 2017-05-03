The Met Gala afterparty looks were as crazy (and naked) as the event itself.

This year’s Met Gala was such a feast of fashion-forward frocks it left red carpet addicts like us a little sad that it was over for another year.

Thankfully, there were the afterparties and they did not disappoint in the fashion stakes.

An outfit change between the ball and the party was a given, and stars exchanged their ballgowns for shorter dresses and exposed underwear.

ICYMI: The weirdest and wackiest outfits from the Met Gala 2017.

Katy Perry shed her red gown and veil and donned a glittering pink cape and hood over a peach body suit and exposed a nude garter belt.

Lily Collins rocked a black bodice and pants with a gorgeous furry jacket.

And Bella Hadid wore a sheer slip dress with tape over her nipples.

Click through the gallery to see more of the best looks from the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala After Party.

Met Gala After Party.