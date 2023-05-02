'I have a deep respect for the lack of pants.' An honest recap of the Met Gala.

In New York City it's the first Monday in May, which can only mean one thing.

It's the day where celebrities dress strangely for no particular reason time for the Met Gala.

If you think you understand what that means, no you don't. No one does.

The Met Gala is an annual ball held to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Is it raising money for costumes? Unclear. But I believe so, yes.

Every year there's a theme that either isn't clearly communicated on the invite or is misinterpreted by 90 per cent of guests, and the most famous people in the world turn up convinced they've nailed it.

The event has given us such iconic looks as Kim Kardashian dressed as a sleep paralysis demon, Rihanna dressed as the head of the Catholic Church, and Katy Perry wearing a chandelier and you cannot tell me any of this makes sense.

You cannot tell me these people are attending the same event. With the same theme. Image: Getty.

This year, the theme was as clear as ever: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

The late German designer was the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel, as well as the creative director of Fendi and his own fashion label. He also famously said in 2009 that "no one wants to see curvy women," and in 2018 that he was "fed up" with the MeToo movement.

No one quite knows what to do with that conundrum. Image: Getty.

But pls.

The Met Gala is about the urgent issue of raising money for costumes and we don't have time to interrogate the values of Lagerfeld because THERE ARE NONSENSICAL OUTFITS TO BE WORN FOR REASONS NO ONE CAN ARTICULATE.

HURRY.

Are the celebrities meant to dress as Karl?

Are they meant to wear the clothes he designed?

Are they meant to dress as cats?

Absolutely no one is certain.

So here's an honest recap of the Met Gala red carpet.

We begin with celebrities who didn't know there was a theme, chose to ignore the theme, or were mistaken about the theme and only realised once it was too late.

Model Suki Waterhouse thought the theme was Karl Marx and I would pay good money to see all these wealthy people pay homage to communism.

So close yet so far. Image: TikTok.

When she stepped out onto the red carpet with her partner Robert Pattinson, their confusion was clear.

Image: Getty.

Miranda Kerr dressed as Miranda Kerr, which is lovely because Karl Lagerfeld would want her to simply be thin and beautiful, like all good women should be.

Image: Getty.

After going too hard a few years ago by dressing as a demon, Kim Kardashian too ignored the theme this year. It would appear she took the opportunity to advertise her little-known shapewear brand, Skims, and honestly, I respect her hustle.

You can buy MET Gala quality shapewear at www.skims.com. Image: Getty.

Then there were the attendees (almost... all of them) who read the invitation very literally and dressed AS Karl Lagerfeld. Because when someone dies the obvious way to remember them is to turn them into a costume but, like, not wear pants.

Yes Kendall. I understand completely. Image: Getty.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham had the same idea but, true to form, significantly more boring.

So inspiring xxx. Image: Getty.

And some guests even went blonde to really resemble the late designer.

HA no it is me, Cara Delevingne. Image: Getty.

But fashion is art and art is chaos so yeah this happened.

My name is Erykah Badu and no I can't see sh*t. Image: Getty.

As did this.

Lil Nas X, Sir. I need you to go home and come back with a different attitude. Image: Getty.

It's the whiskers.

And the claws.

And the ambiguity about what I'm looking at.

Again we have a lack of pants, which I respect and applaud.

Hi there. Image: Getty.

I just have questions about the relevance. Is all.

Luckily, Jared Leto left no room for confusion. He – a 51-year-old actor – came dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette. Obviously.

And I've never been so disturbed by anything in my entire life.

Why. Does. This. Look. Like. CGI. When. It. Isn't. Image: Getty.

I really dislike it. I think it will scare animals and children in equal measure, and there are reasons cats aren't the size of humans. Such as the fact it's terrifying.

He's in so many photos and mate please you're at a different event to everyone else.

Yes. We have... enough. Image: Getty.

This isn't fashion you're simply a giant cat.

And poor Anne Hathaway is trying to have a moment, and you're distracting.

Very much yes. Image: Getty.

No he wouldn't leave anyone alone. Not even for a moment. The Kardashian-Jenners are trying to eat, Jared. Let them be.

You need to go back to your own table. And put the cat head... away. Image: Getty.

But Jared Leto wasn't the only cat do you understand.

Doja Cat also came as a cat which is confusing for everyone over the age of 35 who doesn't know what a Doja Cat is and now thinks she's actually part-cat.

Of course. Image: Getty.

But look, things were getting a little silly. And there was only way to stop it.

Her name is Rihanna, and she is a giant tampon.

Stunning. Iconic. Image: Getty.

This is what the people want. Image: Getty.

She shows us what's underneath, like a sanitary product shedding its packaging.

Always. Image: Getty.

A$AP Rocky is beside her but no one cares because her glasses have eyelashes and don't pretend you understand this costume because no one does and that is why we love it.

Image: Getty.

With that, all the celebrities go inside to be harassed by Jared Leto and spend the evening feeling somewhat overdressed for dinner.

But at the end of the night, they go home with the knowledge that their hard work has raised funds for costumes. And that's all that matters.

Image: Getty + Mamamia.