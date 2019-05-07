IT’S HERE.

The New York Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s 2019 Met Gala has arrived.

The millennial pink carpet has been rolled out. Anna Wintour’s bob has been meticulously styled. And we’re not sure the world was ready for just how dedicated this year’s movie stars, models and musicians were going to be to dressing for the theme.

Quick recap: The 2019 Met Gala theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion, inspired by a 1964 poem by Susan Sontag. To give you an idea of what that means, the museum’s accompanying exhibition includes looks from Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, those viral meme dresses from Viktor&Rolf, and Bjork’s famous swan dress.

Everyone from Serena Williams in yellow sneakers and Katy Perry wearing a chandelier, to all of the Kardashian/Jenners are there…

But, first, we need to talk about Lady Gaga’s bizarre entrance to the 2019 Met Gala.

Why? Because the Oscar-winning singer and actress wore not one, but four incredible outfits.

At first, it appeared Gaga had chosen a dramatic pink, poofy dress with a high-neck and billowing train. That in itself was a moment.

But no, Gaga wasn’t done there.

Taking off said pink dress, she revealed a second black dress - also poofy, and accessorised with an umbrella.

Then came A THIRD OUTFIT: a figure-hugging hot pink number complete with giant diamante sunglasses and a 90s style brick mobile phone.

And finally, the pièce de résistance...

A black, sparkly matching bra and undies set worn with fishnet stockings and the highest glitter boots we've ever seen.

Honestly, Gaga's entire display should be made into a feature film and shown in cinemas immediately. You can also watch her four looks unfold in the tweet below.

Now, back to the rest of the attendees. Here are all the other fabulous looks from the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. Hint: they're heaven.

Lupita Nyong'o.

Tessa Thompson.

Lizzo.

Kate Moss.

Penelope Cruz.

Cara Delevingne.

Cardi B.

Ezra Miller.

La La Anthony and Solange.

Chloë Grace Moretz.

Kerry Washington.

Gisele Bundchen.

Lena Waithe and Kerby Jean-Raymond.

Zendaya.

Nicki Minaj.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Ciara.

Hailee Steinfeld.

Dua Lipa.

Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Jennifer Connelly.

Emma Stone.

Alicia Vikander.

Lily Rose Depp.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre.

Emily Ratajkowski.

Kim Kardashian West.

Gemma Chan.

Priyanka Chopra.

Gwyneth Paltrow.

Stella Maxwell.

Julianne Moore.

Emma Roberts.

Ella Balinskas.

Sophie Von Haselberg and Bette Midler.

Kacey Musgraves.

Katy Perry.

Halsey.

Candice Swanepoel.

Winnie Harlow.

Bella Hadid.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault.

Sienna Miller.

Emily Blunt.

Janet Mock.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter.

Ashley Olsen and Mary Kate Olsen.

Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham.

Taylor Hill.

Abbey Lee Kershaw.

Camila Morrone.

Madelaine Petsch.

Kris Jenner.

Florence Welch.

Paloma Elsesser.

Saoirse Ronan.

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger.

Doutzen Kroes.

Jordan Roth.

Leslie Grossman.

Danai Gurira.

Zoe Saldana.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart.

Hailey Bieber.

Serena Williams.

Anna Wintour.

Keltie Knight.

Lilliana Vazquez.

Bee Carrozzini.

Liza Koshy.

Celine Dion.

Laverne Cox.

Billy Porter.

Wendy Yu.

21 Savage.

Harry Styles.

Ashley Graham.

Regina Hall.

Bevy Smith.

Mindy Kaling.

Dapper Dan.

Caroline Trentini.

Max and Nina Hollein.

Sara Sampaio.

Whembley Sewell.

Hamish Bowles.

Wendi Murdoch.

Karlie Kloss.

Nichapat Suphap.

Richard Madden.

Charli XCX.

Taron Egerton.

Aquaria.

Tiffany Haddish.

Omari Hardwick.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Michael B. Jordan.

Lewis Hamilton.

Shawn Mendes.

Jared Leto.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsowrth.

Amber Valletta.

Carey Mulligan.

Alexa Chung.

Lucy Boynton.

