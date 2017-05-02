News
fashion

All the best looks from the Met Gala 2017 red carpet.

When it comes to red carpets, few are more hotly anticipated (or fun to pore over) as the Met Gala.

Equivalent to the Fashion Oscars and overseen by God Anna Wintour, anything goes when it comes to the dresses.

This year the fundraiser launches the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Translation? Avant-garde, off-the-wall, risk-taking fashion.

And it seems the exclusive guest list definitely got the memo, with some of the most interesting red carpet ensembles we’ve seen.

See all the looks here (with plenty of updates through the morning).

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.

