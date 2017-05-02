An intimate look at the best dressed couples of the 2017 Met Gala.

The Met Gala is notorious for experimental fashion and this year has been no exception. Katy Perry’s blood red veil had us asking ourselves the ultimate fashion question: “Is this bad or do I not get it?”

But the true heroes of this year’s red carpet are those who arrived in two. Couples at The 2017 Met Gala have blown us away with their effortlessly complementary outfits: from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in splashes of blue, to Chrissy Teigan and John Legend in shades of white.

The 2017 Met Gala Couples

It seems wrong to play favourites but there is something truly magical in how perfectly Blake Lively’s feathers match the gentle blue of Ryan Reynolds’ bow tie. The esoteric and geometric styling of Sean Combs and Cassie comes in at a close second.

