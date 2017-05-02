Here's how all the stars are getting ready for the 2017 Met Gala.

It’s the First Monday in May (in the US, at least) which can only mean one thing – the Fashion Oscars or The Met Gala as it’s officially known.

It may be a serious fashuun event but from what we’re seeing on social media, celebrities and attendees are having serious fun getting ready.

This year’s theme is avant-garde to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Here are our first glimpses at what we can expect on the red carpet.

1.Gisele Bundchen.

The supermodel is bringing her favourite accessory.



2. Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen’s getting ready routine appears remarkably low key.



3. Lena Dunham.

The Girls creator really did #WakeUpLikeThis.

4. Kate Hudson.

Hudson is channeling Golden Girls.

5. Kate Bosworth.

Does this woman never not look totally glam?

6. Kendall Jenner.

It’s all about the masks this year.