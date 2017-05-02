News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Here's how all the stars are getting ready for the 2017 Met Gala.

It’s the First Monday in May (in the US, at least) which can only mean one thing – the Fashion Oscars or The Met Gala as it’s officially known.

It may be a serious fashuun event but from what we’re seeing on social media, celebrities and attendees are having serious fun getting ready.

This year’s theme is avant-garde to celebrate the Costume Institute’s new exhibition “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Here are our first glimpses at what we can expect on the red carpet.

1.Gisele Bundchen.

The supermodel is bringing her favourite accessory.


2. Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen’s getting ready routine appears remarkably low key.


3. Lena Dunham.

The Girls creator really did #WakeUpLikeThis.

4. Kate Hudson.

Hudson is channeling Golden Girls.

5. Kate Bosworth.

Does this woman never not look totally glam?

6. Kendall Jenner.

It’s all about the masks this year.

Tags: entsteam , facebook-rogue , facebook-tg , met-gala

Related Stories

Recommended