"The Sham of the Perfect." Photographers share the messy reality of family life.

A group of mums and photographers have come together to tear down the idyllic representation of family life in popular culture in a collection entitled ‘The Sham of the Perfect‘.

You know what family life doesn’t look like?

This:

The immaculate house from Home Alone. Image via 20th Century Fox.

Everyone is clothed. They have shoes on. Floor runners are properly laid on the actual floor. There is no laundry basket at the bottom of the stairs that people have been stepping over for two and a half weeks.

Charlotte in Sex and the City. Image via HBO.

Er, why is she smiling? Why doesn't she have half a cake on her apron? Why does her hair look clean? I DON'T UNDERSTAND.

The 'house' (we use the term lightly) from Fuller House. Image via Netflix.

HAHAH. Ahhhh. This doesn't even resemble a house. Look at the perfectly centered 'home' pillow on the lounge. And the shiny floor. And the strategically placed items on the coffee table. But that's not the weirdest part...

What the f**k?

Is that even a real dog? The dog should be on the lounge. Licking himself. With muddy paws. Getting his hair in between the cushions, while chewing on that ridiculous 'home' pillow.

You know what family life looks like?

An episode of 'Hoarders'.

Awww. Home sweet home. Image via A&A networks.

Founders Erika Roa, Lacey Monroe and Natasha Kelly are intent on normalising the messy and flawed moments of parenthood. Roa told The Huffington Post "Our project is dedicated to documenting family photography and all the messes, tantrums, unadulterated joy, and memorable moments that happen when you aren’t busy trying to make everything look perfect."

You know what real family life involves? Nits. Post continues below.

The three women imagined the idea while taking a photography course. They had all received criticism that their frames weren't "clean enough" or "free of distractions". During a brainstorm, they decided that this compositional rule was limiting, and would prevent them from ever shooting authentically within their own homes. Even if their houses were tidy enough to shoot in, Roa observed that "the images would seem completely dishonest years from now."

The collection magnificently portrays family life as it actually is; "full of flaws and full of beauty simultaneously".

You can scroll through some of the photographs below.

The Sham of the Perfect.

The collection reminds us that the beauty of parenting lies in its imperfection.

And we wouldn't have it any other way.