Men can no longer skip, and we need to investigate.

You know how there're some things in life you haven’t done since you were a kid, but you’re absolutely sure you’d remember how to do them?

Like riding a bike. Or playing hopscotch.

Well…apparently all the men have forgotten how to skip.

When I talk about skipping, I don’t mean jumping rope. I mean literally one foot in front of the other gleefully-prancing-through-a-field-vibes.

Allow me to explain.

Like all things, this groundbreaking discovery started in the place where I spend all my spare time - TikTok.

It’s unclear who first asked a man to do this, but I’d like to personally thank them for giving me one of the most wholesome forms of laughter I’ve had in a long time.

And it’s resulted in the #skippingchallenge taking off - and it is as awkward and hilarious as you’re imagining. Think like the planking fad of 2011, but more entertaining. (Yes, it really has been that long).

So how does the skipping challenge actually work?

In every video, a person filming (usually a woman who has checked she can, of course, still skip herself) asks a man to demonstrate how to skip without practising first.

Here’s what I’m talking about:



I think we can all agree this was more of a prance than a skip, but stunning nonetheless.

Then there’s this one from a man adorably nicknamed PawPaw Steve which has been viewed nearly 14 million times:

No offence to PawPaw Steve - he seems like sunshine in human form - but he cannot skip to save his life.

Then there’s this guy looks like he sustained some sort of achilles injury from attempting a little jaunt:

While there are now a few examples floating around where women are struggling with the task too, it seems that it’s mostly men who lose the skill when they move into adulthood. But why?

My (very unqualified) theory is that it’s because women, generally speaking, were the more experienced skippers in our childhood. Maybe the muscle memory stuck a little bit more for us?

Or maybe it’s the fact that many of us are used to wearing heels, meaning our calves are primed and ready for a little Skip To My Lou action!?

Whatever the reason, immediately stop whatever responsibility you’re taking care of, grab your phone and ask a male in your life to do a little skippity skip across the room.

You won’t regret it.

Image: Tiktok @trinakaydesigns @morrisjenkinsclt.