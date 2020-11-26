'The cameras stopped working.' The mysterious disappearance of Sydney woman Melissa Caddick.

As the sun rose on Thursday, November 12, Melissa Caddick went for her daily run in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Unlike every other day, though, the mother-of-one left her cliff-top home without her phone, keys or wallet.

The 49-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

Her husband, Anthony Koletti, reported her as missing within 24 hours. He explained to reporters in the days following her disappearance that everything had been “as normal” when the couple went to sleep on Wednesday night.

“She usually always took her phone,” he added. “In this case it was the only time, since I’ve known her, that she did not have her phone with her.”

Melissa was wearing a black singlet top, leggings and silver ‘Nike’ sneakers when she left her family home on Thursday morning, according to the NSW Police Force.

We now know that the CCTV cameras attached to her home in Sydney’s Dover Heights had stopped working in the days prior to her vanishing.

Wednesday was the last day the cameras did record.

“This is a very extensive investigation, it‘s been two weeks now and we are very worried for her welfare,” acting crime manager Stuart Thomas said, according to Daily Telegraph.

“We have examined CCTV footage from neighbouring homes, the cameras on her property stopped working days before she left her home.

"We are not ruling anything out at this stage and are working on several theories."

The police have confirmed they are exploring multiple theories, and have issued a desperate plea to the public for any information. Police have also said the theory she staged her own disappearance remains a possibility.

“Maybe she just doesn‘t want to be found,” one officer told the Daily Telegraph.

It’s understood that Caddick was distressed in the days leading up to November 12. On Wednesday, her home had been raided by the Australian Federal Police.

Earlier in the month, the businesswoman’s wealth management business, Maliver Pty Limited, was subject to an investigation by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Court documents show she had been banned from travelling overseas and withdrawing cash from her bank accounts. The case was listed for a hearing on November 13, one day after she went missing. On November 27, Melissa Caddick was due to appear in the Federal Court.

But in the two weeks since she closed the door on her multimillion-dollar home in Dover Heights, there has been no trace of Melissa Caddick. Detective Inspector Gretchen Atkins has confirmed her disappearance is being treated as suspicious.

The police said they had conducted land, air and sea searches, but to no avail. They have no leads.

"She hasn't been in touch with her family. She hasn't been in touch with her friends," Atkins explained in a press conference last Friday.

"We don't have any locations that we know that she's been. She hasn't attended appointments that she had, which is why we're really concerned. She doesn't have a phone, doesn't have any access to bank accounts." Melissa Caddick with her husband, Anthony Koletti. Image: Facebook.

Her husband made a desperate plea last Friday, telling reporters this was "out of character" for his wife, who he described as a "beautiful daughter, sister and loved wife".

“We’re asking the community to help bring Melissa home.”

Sending a message directly to his wife, he added: “You know how much we love you, please come home, everything’s taken care of, you’re not in trouble.”

Caddick’s brother, Adam Grinley, gave a brief statement, also pleading for her return home.

"Melissa, please let us know that you're safe and sound. We love you," he said, holding back tears. "To our communities, we need your help to bring Melissa, my little sister, home."

Feature image: NSW Police Force.

