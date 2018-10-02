-With AAP

1. Q&A panel “dumbfounded” after audience member shares personal story of university abuse.

A woman’s story of university hazing at a Melbourne university left Monday night’s Q&A panel “dumbfounded”.

Vegan student Melis Layik had asked a question about how higher education institutions deal with sexual assault and harassment accusations and host Tony Jones asked if she wanted to share her own story.

She told them of the time three male students broke into her university accommodation and threw meat at her.

“One man, with the assistance of two others, climbed through my second-storey room and threw raw meat at me,” Layik told the panel.

“I went to the college and each time they did nothing about it. They made me feel like I was making a big deal out of it and I was sooking, seeking attention.”

Jones asked her when it happened, and at what time of day. She said it was last year, at 3am.

She said the men knew she was vegan.

“They thought that was something they could personally attack. But really, the reason is kind of pointless. It doesn’t really mean anything.”

Government panellist Simon Birmingham said the incident was “appalling” and the three men should be tossed out of the university.

Musician John Butler, who was on the panel, was visibly shocked.

“Who cares why?” he asked. “That’s a criminal act. It’s a stupid thing to bloody do. It’s not what any human being should be doing.”

He said he was “dumbfounded” by the story and why nothing was done to support Layik

“As a father of a son and a father of a daughter, I am just kind of a little bit perplexed about this kind of culture that seems to be allowing this to happen. I hope my daughter never has to deal with it and I hope my bloody son never acts like that.”

A 2017 Australian Human Rights Commission report into sexual assault figures at Australian universities found 51 per cent of students were sexually harrassed at least once in 2016, with one in five sexually harassed in a university setting.

2. Perth baby boy dies nearly a year after he was allegedly assaulted as a newborn.

A baby boy is dead nearly a year after he was allegedly assaulted as a newborn sparking a homicide investigation by WA Police.

In a brief statement on Monday night, police said officers attended the one-year-old’s death at a home in Golden Bay on September 30.

According to police, the boy named Nathaniel MacRae was assaulted at Narrogin when he was six weeks old.

He was taken to Narrogin Regional Hospital on October 9 last year before being transferred to Perth’s Princess Margaret Hospital and was later released.

According to Nine News, he suffered bleeding on the brain, was left blind and unable to walk or talk.

A 25-year-old Mandurah man, reported to be the child’s father, was charged over that assault in March with aggravated grievous bodily harm.

The investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing.

3. An 11-year-old Queensland girl missing for more than four years has been found.

An 11-year-old Queensland girl missing for more than four years has been found by police.

Layla Leisha had been missing since June 2014 when the Family Court issued a recovery order, before she was located by Australian Federal Police on Sunday.

She was believed to be with her father Shahrainier Eric Shem Leisha, 45, at the time of her disappearance.

The AFP would not disclose where Layla was found, but early investigations into her disappearance centred on Lismore in NSW, where she has family.

“The AFP would like to thank the public and media for their continued interest and support in the matter,” a statement read.

4. US rapper Cardi B has been charged over a brawl at a strip club.

US rapper Cardi B has been given a summons for reckless endangerment and assault in connection with a melee at a New York strip club.

The platinum-selling artist was charged after agreeing to meet investigators at a Queens police station.

Afterwards she left with a smile on her face, but declined to comment, although her lawyer Jeff Kern spoke to reporters.

“We are aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm from that night,” Kern said.

“We expect the matter to be resolved expeditiously.”

Police say Cardi B and her entourage were at the club at around 3am on Saturday when she got into an argument with a 23-year-old woman who was bartending.

They say a fight broke out during which chairs, bottles and hookah water pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the bartender and another employee.

Police said the rapper and about nine other people in her party fled, but she later agreed to turn herself in after being identified by the bartender.

Investigators are exploring whether the fracas involved a romantic dispute.

The incident occurred about three weeks after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj were involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party and left Cardi B with a mark on her head.

5. Police probe ‘harrowing’ Queensland town stabbing.

Police investigations are continuing after the stabbing deaths of two men rocked a small north Queensland town.

Tom Davy, 27, and Corey Christensen, 37, died at the side of a street in Alva, south of Townsville, after a fight broke out between a group of people about 12.30am on Monday.

A man is in custody but no one has been charged over the incident.

Locals have recounted seeing body bags on the road, while police labelled the scene bloody and harrowing.

“When you wake up and your daughter asks ‘is that a body bag on the side of the road’ … I feel bloody terrible mate,” 30-year local Brett Ward told AAP.

“We live in a nice quiet area and when something like this happens it’s just f***ing disgusting.”

Police believe the fight broke out after a woman, 29, went to a home in Topton Street, followed shortly after by a group of men.

The woman was taken to hospital in Townsville with a non-life threatening shoulder injury and a man has been arrested.

One of the dead men was from the Alva area, while the other was not, police said.

6. Malcolm Turnbull describes dumped former prime ministers as “miserable ghosts”.

Miserable ghosts are continuing to haunt the Liberal Party after Malcolm Turnbull likened former prime ministers Tony Abbott and Kevin Rudd to sad supernaturals.

In a leaked recording of Mr Turnbull speaking to young leaders in New York, the recently dumped prime minister said it was important not to be driven by hate after being axed.

“There is no way I’d be hanging around like embittered Kevin Rudd or Tony Abbott. Seriously, these people are like, sort of miserable, miserable ghosts,” he said in the audio obtained by the Nine Network.

“Move on.”

Mr Rudd, who after being knifed as prime minister stayed in parliament and destabilised Julia Gillard’s reign until he returned to the top job, hit back on Twitter

“Dear Malcolm. A quick reality check on “miserable ghosts”: First, having told the world you’ve left politics behind, you seem to be in the media every day talking about it,” Mr Rudd said.

“Second, in case you didn’t notice, I left parliament for NYC five years ago. Why not come over for a cuppa?”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to leave all ghosts in the past, but said he was glad Mr Abbott was running at the next election.

He thanked Mr Turnbull for representing Australia at a recent United Nations forum.

“He’s no longer in politics. He’s made that pretty clear and he’s not interested in offering political commentary, but he still has a lot to offer the country,” Mr Morrison said.