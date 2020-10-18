Hairdressers open and no time limits: What we learnt from Daniel Andrews' press conference.

After more than 100 days of lockdown in Melbourne, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced some restrictions will ease further, as the state's coronavirus cases continue to drop.

From midnight tonight, the limit on exercise will be scrapped in Melbourne and the current 5km radius will increase to 25km.

It comes as Victoria recorded two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, and just one new case on Saturday, bringing the rolling 14-day average to 7.5. There are currently 137 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria, 15 of which are mystery cases where there is no known source of infection.

Here's everything you need to know about the easing of restrictions in Melbourne.

Changing of restrictions in Melbourne.

The following restrictions will change, as of 11:59pm tonight:

There will be no time limit on leaving your home for exercise or for socialising.

The travel distance from your home will move from 5km to 25km.

Outdoor gatherings will increase to 10 people from two households.

Tennis, skate parks, golf courses and hairdressers will be back open.

Real estate auctions will occur with a maximum of 10 people and commercial real estate inspections can occur.

Outdoor pools can host 30 swimmers.

Indoor pools can open up for one-on-one hydrotherapy with a health professional.

Non-essential outdoor home maintenance, repairs, renovations, house painting, can occur with a maximum of five workers.

Mobile or home business pet grooming will be allowed.

Outdoor photography will be allowed.

A full return of allied health services.

From November 1, Sunday, more restrictions will ease. They include:

A maximum of two people plus dependents, once-a-day, will be able to visit homes. Not a bubble, not an exclusive arrangement, but essentially one family, two adults and children, to your home, once-a-day.

Retail will open back up.

Hospitality: a maximum of 20 people inside and 50 people outside, will reopen.

Beauty and personal services will return.

Contact sport for under 18-year-olds and non-contact for adults will recommence.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed for outdoor religious gatherings.

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed at weddings.

A maximum of 20 mourners at funerals.

Outdoor seated entertainment can host a maximum of 50 people or 25 per cent of the venue's fixed seat capacity. That is all Metro Melbourne.

Daniel Andrews said that this further easing of restrictions, scheduled for November 1, may move forward by one week, to October 25, subject to the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the next seven days.

Changing of restrictions in regional Victoria.

From 11:59pm, the following restrictions will change in regional Victoria:

A maximum of two people plus dependents, once-a-day, will be able to visit homes. Not a bubble, not an exclusive arrangement, but essentially one family, two adults and children, to your home, once-a-day.

Hospitality venues can increase their capacity to 70 people outside and 40 people inside.

Outdoor religious gatherings will increase to 20 people.

Indoor pools will open, for 18 and under, a maximum of 20 swimmers

One-on-one hydrotherapy with health professionals will be allowed.

Libraries will open again with a maximum of 20 people.

Households can visit a care facility rather than one person at a time.

Non-contact indoor community support for under 18 -year-olds with limits on spectators will be allowed.

