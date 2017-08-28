Mel B addressed her divorce without saying a word on the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet.

You might have seen Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B‘s name pop up quite a bit in the media recently. Unfortunately it’s not for a nice reason.

The former Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte, her husband of 10 years and father of daughter Madison, nine, in March.

Initially citing “irreconcilable differences”, Brown has since claimed the producer subjected her to domestic violence and sexual exploitation during their marriage.

The allegations have seen the very personal details of their marriage and subsequent breakdown splashed over every newspaper and online publication.

Officially, Brown has said nothing publicly - until now.

Attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the 41 year old made a bold and brave statement towards her estranged husband without saying a word.

Instead, it was her sequin dress that spelled out the very clear and defiant message.

"You will never own me," it read.

The dress is an off the rack number from Australian label Discount Universe, known for their statement making, sequin-emblazoned designs and favoured by celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry.



Brown has previously worn the brand during her time on Australian X-Factor.

Interestingly, this isn't the dress or the message's first foray into centre stage. Both Rihanna and Kesha have worn the high neck version bearing the same slogan before. Both have experienced their own circumstances of alleged sexual assault and domestic violence.

"Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don't," she wrote on Instagram afterwards.

"Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree. See the person over the politics, carry yourself with dignity, always. Life is made to be lived, so go boldly and give no effs!"

With hundreds of cameras and millions of eyes pinned on these fashion moments, it's no surprise that celebrities are using it as an opportunity to deliver a message loud and clear. Let's hope they continue to be defiant and positive ones.