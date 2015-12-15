Melanie Griffith gets body shamed. Hits back with a no filter selfie.

Image: Getty

Evidently, 20-something starlets like Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato aren’t the only celebrities who endure body shaming on social media.

Last week, 58-year-old Melanie Griffith posted a Hawaii holiday snap we’re all guilty of: the ol’ ‘feet at the beach’ pose. All we could see was a pair of enviably toned and defined legs (what’s your secret, Griffith?), but one commenter just couldn’t help themselves, writing, “Look like men’s legs.”

Ugh. Griffith wasn’t having a bar of it, however. On Sunday, she shared an unfiltered selfie and dared her followers to make jibes about her appearance.

"Here ya go. Unfiltered. I'm 58. And I'm in Hawaii Five O playing Scott Caan's Mom. Go ahead... Say some more mean things. Merry Christmas," the Golden Globe-winning actress wrote.

Boom.

Inevitably there were some trolls who took the bait, accusing the Working Girl star of rendering her face "unrecognisable" through Botox. However, others were quick to throw their support behind her.

"Screw the critics. You look fabulous and most of those idiots wish they could look half as good on their best day," one wrote.

"How small and petty jealous people can be. You're beautiful, Melanie! Inside and out."

We're not sure what'll it take for body trolls to stop throwing barbs, but we hope high-profile women like Melanie Griffith (and Kelly Clarkson, and Pink, and JK Rowling, and Rickie Lee, and Chrissie Swan, and Chrissy Teigen...) continue to call out this behaviour. Because it's just not appropriate. (Post continues after gallery.)

This isn't the only strong message Griffith has shared on Instagram lately.

A few days ago, she posted a positive quote about divorce from the movie Fly Away Home, which reads: "Divorce isn't such a tragedy. A tragedy's staying in an unhappy marriage. Teaching your children the wrong things about love. Nobody ever died of divorce."

It's clearly a sentiment close to the actress' heart, considering her divorce settlement with husband of 19 years, Antonio Banderas, was finalised last week. Captioning the post, she wrote: "Amen! Love my kids, love my ex's. Always and forever. #nobody's business."

