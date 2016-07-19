News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

politics

Melania Trump: Did Donald Trump's wife borrow phrases from Michelle Obama's 2008 speech?

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump’s rousing speech in support of her husband at the Republican National Convention has drawn criticism for its similarity to one Michelle Obama gave at the Democratic equivalent in 2008.

Donald Trump made a brief appearance on day one of the nominating event, introducing his Slovenian-born wife ahead of her speech, which praised the presumptive nominee for his patriotism and dedication to helping his fellow countrymen.

But a tweet by Jarrett Hill, who describes himself as a journalist and interior designer, gained significant traction online when it pointed out an almost word-for-word borrowing by Ms Trump of some portions of Ms Obama’s speech.

A section of the speech describing the values that shaped her life strongly resembled a passage from Ms Obama’s speech to the 2008 Democratic convention.

Comparing a video of Melania Trump’s speech tothis NPR transcript of Ms Obama’s address highlights some similarities: Michelle Obama on her mother:

 
This post originally appeared on ABC News

 

© 2015 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.

Tags: news-3 , politics

Related Stories

Recommended