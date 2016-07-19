Melania Trump’s rousing speech in support of her husband at the Republican National Convention has drawn criticism for its similarity to one Michelle Obama gave at the Democratic equivalent in 2008.

Donald Trump made a brief appearance on day one of the nominating event, introducing his Slovenian-born wife ahead of her speech, which praised the presumptive nominee for his patriotism and dedication to helping his fellow countrymen.

But a tweet by Jarrett Hill, who describes himself as a journalist and interior designer, gained significant traction online when it pointed out an almost word-for-word borrowing by Ms Trump of some portions of Ms Obama’s speech.

A section of the speech describing the values that shaped her life strongly resembled a passage from Ms Obama’s speech to the 2008 Democratic convention.

Comparing a video of Melania Trump’s speech tothis NPR transcript of Ms Obama’s address highlights some similarities: Michelle Obama on her mother:



This post originally appeared on ABC News.

