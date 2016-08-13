News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

A hungover Mel Greig just did the last thing we'd want to do after a big night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poor Mel Greig.

Last night, she was glammed up to the max for the Maxim Australia fifth birthday bash.

Dressed in a cape dress and knee high boots, she spent the night rubbing shoulders with Fiona Falkiner and Robyn Lawley, drinking and dancing the night away.

This morning? A very different scene.

The glitz and the glamour of the red carpet? Long gone. The flowing champagne? A distant-and-slightly-blurred memory.

Instead, the radio host found herself cleaning up dog poo that her “baby” Mia had kindly left for her – all the while battling a very tired and sore head.

Not exactly the ideal hangover activity. (Post continues after gallery.)

Mel Greig on Instagram

Proving there’s nothing like scooping up poop for a reality check, Greig has just nailed the feels of many Aussies on the morning after a big night out.

So whether you’re battling at work, dealing with screaming toddlers or cleaning up metaphorical or literal sh*t like Greig, our thoughts are with you.

Image: Instagram/@melgreigradio

Tags: hungover , mel-greig , reality-check

Related Stories

Recommended