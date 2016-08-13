Shocking leaked audio exposes Mel Gibson unleashing a vicious rant on his ex-wife.

WARNING: Graphic language

Audio of Mel Gibson‘s expletive and offensive rant to former partner Oksana Grigorievas has been leaked.

In the recording obtained by Radar Online, Gibson can reportedly be heard making several racist and offensive remarks to the Russian singer, with whom he has a six-year-old daughter, Lucia. The couple dated from 2009 to 2010.

In the clip, he accuses Grigorieva of lying to him about having implants when she was breastfeeding Lucia, which she denies. After telling him they aren’t any of his business, he launches into a rant.

“You know, but they’re too big and they look stupid. They look like some Vegas b–ch, they look like a Vegas wh–e and you go around sashaying around in your tight clothes and stuff. I won’t stand for that anymore’,” he reportedly says.

She responds by saying she rarely goes out or wears tight clothing which only sets Gibson off more.

“You go out in public and it’s a f–king embarrassment to me! You look like a f–king b–ch on (ecstasy). And if you get raped by a pack of ni—rs it’ll be your fault. All right? Because you provoked it,” he reportedly says.

“You are provocatively dressed all the time with your fake boobs you feel, you have to show off in tight outfits and tight pants that let me see your p—y from behind.”

The audio has surfaced just one day after the court made its final ruling on the pair’s drawn out separation settlement, which fell in Gibson’s favour with the actor not having to pay her more than the $US 250,000 he already has, TMZ reports.

The two minute clip is one of several arguments she secretly recorded by Grigorievas. She publicly released audio of his racist rants in 2011.

In doing so, she forfeited a reported $US 15 million settlement Gibson offered her in 2010 on the condition she never release the audiotapes of his racist rants.

A new deal was then struck that Gibson would pay her $US 750,000 of child support in three instalments, providing Grigorieva kept silent on the alleged domestic abuse she claimed she suffered during the relationship.

Gibson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour battery charge after an altercation in their Malibu home in 2011, stating in court documents “I slapped Oksana one time with an open hand in an attempt to bring her back to reality”.

The couple in 2010. Image: Getty

The singer broke that condition in 2013 during an interview with Howard Stern, saying "You have to embrace your experience and even — it doesn’t matter how painful it might be at the time, and that darker experience, learn from it".

At that time, Gibson had only paid one instalment of $US 250,000 and took Grigorieva to court for breach of contract. The pair have been locked in a nasty court battle ever since.

Overnight, the California Court of Appeals put that to an end, making a final ruling in Gibson's favour. This now means that Grigeorieva is not owed the remaining $US 500,000 or anything else, TMZ reports.

Image: Getty

If you’re experiencing sexual assault or domestic or family violence, call the 1800 RESPECT 24-hour national helpline on 1800 737 732