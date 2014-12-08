News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Mel B is blind in one eye after a botched attempt at fixing her vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the eye nightmares can be found in this story.

Mel B originally underwent laser eye surgery to correct her vision, but actually ended up being left with lasting damage in her left eye.

Mel B at the recent Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

That was 15 years ago.

She is hoping to undergo a full cornea transplant soon in order to correct her blindness.

The 39-year-old explained to Hello magazine: “I can’t see at all out of my left eye. The lasering went wrong so this [operation] will be totally life-changing

The transplant will involve doctors replacing the transparent front part of her left eye with donor tissue.

Mel joked about the idea of having a part of someone else eye on her own, “Hopefully I won’t be seeing what the other person’s seen, the other dead person.”

The X Factor judge was a recent presenter at the MOBO awards, and realised she couldn’t read her autocue.

Mel B at the recent MOBO awards

It was then she knew it was time to seek help for the damage.

Want to see more of Mel B and her former Spice Girls? Click right here.
Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended