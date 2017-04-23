This is the website Meghan Markle didn't want you to see.

Actress Megan Markle has shutdown her lifestyle blog The Tig after three years of tips, tricks and tid bits on how to live a richer life.

The move comes nine months after the 35-year-old was revealed to be dating Prince Harry.

Markle announced the news with a farewell message posted to her website.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity,” she wrote.

The Tig may now be impossible to view via a google search but its content isn’t entirely lost. The past three years of blog posts can be partially viewed using the website WayBackMachine. WayBackMachine allows users to view internet pages that have been deleted or removed.

There are several posts that remain accessible using WayBackMachine, including some gems about Meghan Markle’s favourite places to go in Sydney, her New Year’s resolutions and a gift guide that offers a look in at what Prince Harry might be getting for his birthday.

In a Sydney guide she posted, Markle wrote that her favourite walk was the classic Bondi to Bronte, her favourite suburb was Surry Hills, and her favourite place to get a harbour-side cocktail was at The Opera Bar.

Her 2016 New Years Resolutions were: to run a marathon, stop biting her nails, re-learn French (bonne chance) and to stop swearing. Markle goes on to admit these resolutions are re-occurring but never completed.

The actress went on to share how her philosophy was to keep her "standards high" but her "levels of self-acceptance higher".

The Tig published a gift guide that listed some suggestions for the male recipient. It included: socks, a turntable, a projector, a wash bag and a personalised shaving mug.

We can only assume Harry will be expecting socks this year. Socks with Corgies on them.

Markle even wrote a post on her 33rd birthday in 2014 that revealed her struggles to fit in at school as a young biracial woman.

"My 20s were brutal a constant battle with myself, judging my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as whatever as everyone else. My teens were even worse grappling with how to fit in, and what that even meant," she wrote.

"So everyday during lunch, I busied myself with meetings; French club, student body, whatever one could possibly do between noon and 1pm- I was there. Not so that I was more involved, but so that I wouldn't have to eat alone."

Three years of The Tig's front pages.

There is speculation the decision to remove the website indicates Markle's relationship with the Royal family might be moving into a new stage.

A source told E! News in March of this year the Suits actress was considering stepping away from the entertainment business.

"Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting," the source said.

"She wants to focus on other worldly endeavours she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."

Considering how Markle became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada in 2016, and has previously worked as an advocate for United Nations women, this seems like a plausible rumour.

It seems only time will tell.

