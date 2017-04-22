You guys, we just noticed something spooky about Meghan Markle.

The world has gone a little crazy for Meghan Markle since she started dating Prince Harry in November last year.

Not only could she be our next Princess, she actually seems to be a pretty kick ass chick.

But while everyone is oohing and ahhing over her Instagram and reading every biography ever written about her, you can learn a lot more by watching her long-running show Suits. A show about a guy who pretends to be a lawyer and is somehow hired into a real life law firm by an actual lawyer. (And yes, Ms Markle also plays a lawyer)

Yep, it turns out Meghan has a lot of similarities to her onscreen character Rachel Zane.

Clare and Tiff talk about what the character and the actress have in common on the latest episode of The Binge:

And when we say a lot. We really mean it.

1. Her character’s name is Rachel, and her real life name is Rachel.

This blew our minds a little bit when we first found this out. According to her birth certificate, Meghan was actually born Rachel Meghan Markle. But instead of going by Rachel, she goes by her middle name Meghan. And now, she plays a character called Rachel. Coincidence? We think not.

2. Rachel is a foodie on Suits. And Meghan is a foodie in real life.

If you have scrolled through Meghan’s Instagram, you would have noticed she likes her food.

This is why the writers made Rachel, her character a foodie. In 2013, Meghan told marie claire: “My character is a foodie because they know that I’m a foodie. I’m always on the quest to find amazing new restaurants and new recipes. I’m a California girl, right? I grew up with that farm-to-table dining before it was sweeping the nation. “

3. All that humanitarian work Meghan does offscreen ties into the law work she does on-screen.

When she’s not on set or visiting Prince Harry, you will probably find Meghan at United Nations conferences or visiting third world countries helping charities. She’s a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada. Has worked with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. And has also been a counsellor for Charity One Young World.

Meghan told marie claire, “Rachel and I very similar: ambitious, driven, and always trying to take the bull by its horns.”

4. On Suits she has mixed race parents and in real life she has mixed raced parents

“My dad is Caucasian and my [mum] is African American. … I have come to embrace [it, and] to say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.” Markle told Elle in 2016.

You guessed it – in the show Rachel’s dad Robert Zane is African American and her mum is Caucasian.

5. Rachel’s dad works in the same industry as her in the show (Law) and in real life Meghan’s dad works in the same industry as her (film).

YEP. THEY ARE PRACTICALLY THE SAME PERSON.

Well, they kind of are the same person, but you get it.

So instead of turning to the gossip mags, maybe head to Netflix.

Listen to the full episode of The Binge here: