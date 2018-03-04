Meghan Markle is taking a big step 'out of respect for Queen Elizabeth' before her wedding.

Meghan Markle will be baptised and confirmed as an Anglican before she marries Prince Harry in May this year.

Markle, 36, was raised Protestant and attended a Catholic school while she was growing up.

As the New York Times reports, the Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the ceremony at Kensington Palace, which will be held this month, possibly as early as this week.

Both of Markle’s parents will be attending the ceremony. Her father, Thomas, will travel over from Mexico and meet his new son-in-law for the first time.

And Markle’s mum, Doria Ragland, will be travelling to London from her home in California.

The former actress doesn’t need to convert to the Anglican Church in order to marry into the royal family but she’s decided to do it as “a sign of respect” for Queen Elizabeth, as she’s the head of the Church of England.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot in Saturday May 19, which also happens to be the day of The Emirates FA Cup Final. So, a huge day for the Brits.

The date was likely picked to ensure the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth prior to the wedding so is able to attend. She is due in April.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have deviated from Royal tradition with their wedding date by picking a weekend. Royal weddings typically take place on a weekday which are then made public holidays.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married on a Friday, while the Queen wed on a Thursday.

They’ve also chosen to hold the ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

The Chapel is a smaller venue than Westminster Abbey, where Prince William and Kate married in 2011, and St Paul’s Cathedral, where Harry’s parents Prince Charles and Diana wed in 1981.

Harry and Meghan’s venue holds 800, while Westminster Abbey has a capacity of 2000.

