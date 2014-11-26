How Megan Washington got ready for the ARIA Awards.

Image: Getty

Want to know how primo-babe and musical genius Megan Washington pulled together her ARIA Award look?

Well, she was kind enough to tell us.

9.24am: "Step one - All over coffee scrub from Frank Coffee Scrub

12.10pm: "Step two: Makeup by @AniamilCzarczyk

12.40pm: "Step 3 - Straighten hair"

1.59pm: "IN CAB"

And the result:

Heaven in a Stella McCartney dress.

