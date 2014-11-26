News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

How Megan Washington got ready for the ARIA Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Getty

Want to know how primo-babe and musical genius Megan Washington pulled together her ARIA Award look?

Well, she was kind enough to tell us.

9.24am: "Step one - All over coffee scrub from Frank Coffee Scrub

My perfect Sunday: Megan Washington

12.10pm: "Step two: Makeup by @AniamilCzarczyk

12.40pm: "Step 3  - Straighten hair"

1.59pm: "IN CAB"

And the result:

Heaven in a Stella McCartney dress.

To see the other beauty looks that are currently strolling down the ARIA red carpet, click through this gallery:

ARIA Red Carpert 2014
Tags: aria , arias , beauty , frank-coffee-scrub , glow-picks , megan-washington , red-carpet

Related Stories

Recommended