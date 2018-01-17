Megan Gale just shared a rare photo of her three-year-old son, and her fans are melting.

Ever since her first son, River, was born in 2014, model, television presenter, and actress Megan Gale has been reluctant to put him in the spotlight.

For three years, the 42-year-old has offered her 409,000 Instagram followers only small glimpses of the son she shares with her AFL fiancé, Shaun Hampson.

The photos shared by Megan are often taken from behind, or the now three-year-old’s face is covered by clever Snapchat filters. Some are extreme close-ups, showing details of River’s eyelashes or hands.

But, it seems even Megan couldn’t resist sharing a stunning portrait of her son, taken during the family of-four’s recent holiday getaway to Fiji.

“If you follow me on insta you’d know I rarely post photos of my son,” Megan captioned the snap.

“But I was going through our holiday photos and this one just stops me in my tracks every time…He melts my heart!”

Fans were quick to comment on how remarkably similar Megan and her little boy looked.

“Stopped me too… he’s just beautiful Megan,” one fan wrote, while another added, “He has your eyes. He’s so you!”

Speaking to Mamamia in 2016 about the perils of sharing her personal life on social media, Megan said that it could be a “double-edged sword”.

“You try and keep things private and then people say you’re too closed off and not approachable or you don’t want to share,” she said.

“Or you do share and it’s like, you’re sharing too much, no-one wants to see that, no-one wants to see that.

“At the end of the day you’re never going to please everyone and you shouldn’t be trying to please everyone. You’ve just got to stay really true to yourself and use your instinct and your gut, and try and just put out there what you believe is right.”

Whether or not Megan continues to share photos of her son and newborn daughter Rosie remains to be seen, but there’s one thing we know for sure: no proud parent can resist the urge to show off their offspring to the world.

