Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

It’s Thursday guys and in case you’ve forgotten, that means tomorrow is Friday, which means it’s officially (nearly) time for wine, and bra-free TV binge-watching, and choosing whether to leave the house or simply stay in our pyjamas for two days straight. All these wonderful things will soon be possible…

Not yet though. Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. It’s still just Thursday. But to give you the little boost we know you need right about now to get you through that final weekday, here’s some sweet, sweet celebrity news.

1. Megan Gale dared to step outside while pregnant. Was very clearly “flaunting her baby bump”

If there’s one thing we know all pregnant celebrities do, it’s flaunt their baby bump.

On their way to the shops, out walking the dogs, dropping their kids off at school, or just leaving the house – they’re always making sure to show off that pregnant belly.

And by “show off” we mean “exist”.

The good people at Daily Mail have made sure we knew that model Megan Gale had too left her house in Melbourne on Wednesday.

“Cutting a stylish figure in a striped navy frock, the brunette stunner flaunted her growing belly while running errands,” they wrote next to images of the heavily pregnant 42-year-old.

We don’t publish paparazzi photos on Mamamia, so let us paint you a word picture:

Megan is standing side on, keys in one hand, shopping bag and wallet in the other with a pregnancy belly. Behind her sunnies she’s probably rolling her eyes at the person taking her photo. Because… gross.

In other words, she looks like she’s just popped into the shops to get some food for tonight’s dinner.

FASCINATING.

2. Kevin Hart’s wife has “forgiven” him for that thing we THINK happened, but aren’t quite sure

It’s been less than a week since Kevin Hart publicly apologised to his wife and kids for “a bad error in judgement” (cheating on her, we think… maybe) and now it seems his partner Eniko Parrish has forgiven him.

The comedian posted a video of himself claiming that someone was trying to make “financial gain” from his mistakes, and instead he decided to fess up.

Without knowing the finer details, we do know Parrish —who is pregnant with Hart's third child— has accepted her husband's apology. Okay and by "know" we mean a source told E! News and we're going to take their word for it.

"Eniko is aware of what's going on and that Kevin is not perfect," the insider told the magazine.

"She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what's to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her."

3. Kim Kardashian's nipples are all over the internet and her aunty is not happy about it

Kim Kardashian has never been shy about her body, posing nude in magazines and social media selfies alike. In fact, she's posted so many photos of her bare butt and boobs, we recognise them more than our own.

One person, however, who does care if the reality star shows her nipples is her Aunt Shelli.

Kim posted an image of herself in a sheer top today, with an obvious blurring of her nipple.

"My Aunt Shelli called and yelled at me when she saw this pic. So @shellibird1 I blurred it for you!" she captioned the image.

4. Margot Robbie's eyeshadow look would literally only work on Margot Robbie

When we think coloured eyeshadow, glamorous isn't the word that comes to mind.

Horrific, maybe? Or 'never again' even? But 100 per cent definitely not sleek, sophisticated or effortlessly cool.

Somehow, Margot Robbie seems to pull off just that, donning bright yellow lids at the London premiere of her new film, Goodbye Christopher Robin.

And can we just say that no mere mortal could ever look this good in fluoro yellow eyeshadow, especially not us.

5. Whip out your jelly sandals from the 80s, because Milan Fashion Week says they're cool again

Guys, you better hope to God mum hasn't ditched your old jelly sandals from the attic, because Milan Fashion Week says they're back in fashion.

Rocking what we imagine to be the most pimped out pair of jelly sandals in existence, model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid modelled the old-school footwear on the runway of Alberta Ferretti’s spring/summer ‘18 show this week.

For your sake, we hope your old pair are collecting dust in the warm embrace of a cardboard storage box.