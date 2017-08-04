Megan Gale posts breastfeeding selfie to spread an important message.

Newly-engaged Megan Gale wants the world to know one thing about breastfeeding: it’s completely normal, completely natural and is something no woman should ever be shamed for.

Gale is currently pregnant with her second child, due in September, and shared a throwback image of her now three-year-old son River yesterday in honour of World Breastfeeding Week.

Her aim? To fight against the stigma of breastfeeding in public.

“I find it so shocking that breastfeeding in public is still so frowned upon and considered inappropriate in many cases,” the 41-year-old captioned the image.

“Women are being made to feel guilt and shame for breastfeeding their child when it is not only undoubtedly the best method to feed your baby, it’s also the physical function of breasts and what they’re intended for.

LISTEN: Can you have sex while breastfeeding? One mummy vlogger makes the case for multi-tasking during sex.

“I have faced my own triumphs and struggles trying to breastfeed – it’s harder than one can imagine. However I (thankfully) was never told not to breastfeed in public. I’d like to see someone try and tell me not to.”

The model added that the “last thing any woman wants to be told” when they finally “get the hang” of breastfeeding is “to stop, that it’s inappropriate, wrong or abnormal”.

“It’s the most normal, natural thing in the world and it needs to be fully accepted not frowned upon,” she wrote.

Her initial hesitation at posting the intimate photo – “I had the thought, ‘Is it a bit too full on for Instagram?'” she shared – further convinced her to make the powerful statement to her 376k followers.

“I instantly realised it’s that exact train of thought that is encouraging the stigma.

“So here I am, in my most natural state, doing what comes naturally with my beautiful boy,” she wrote.

Earlier this year, Ilaria Brophy wrote for Mamamia:

In Australian Federal Law breastfeeding is a right, not a privilege.

According to The Australian Government Department of Health website, ‘Breastfeeding provides babies with the best start in life and is a key contributor to infant health.’

Furthermore, every mother instinctively understands that when your baby is hungry, you MUST feed him or her immediately, irrespective of your location. It requires a stop-drop and roll-up your top urgency! Just so we’re clear, women don’t do this for FUN, it’s to actually keep their baby alive!

So a reminder: feed your children when you bloody hell want to, ladies.

LISTEN: To the latest episode of Mamamia’s parenting podcast, This Glorious Mess.