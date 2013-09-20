Meet the woman who wants to sleep with 100,000 men.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Meet Ania Lisewska.

She’s trying to break the world record for the largest number of sexual partners in history. And there isn’t even a record for her to break – that’s just how dedicated this 21-year-old from Poland is.

Her aim is to sleep with 100,000 men.

Nope, that wasn’t a slip on the keyboard – 100,000 as in One. Hundred. Thousand.

In case you’re having trouble visualising what 100,000 people looks like, it’s the entire population of Albury, Wodonga or the equivalent of packing the MCG to standing room capacity.

That’s a lot of… notches on the bedpost.

Vice interviewed Lisewska on her “noble quest” to find out exactly what her inspiration was.

“The idea came about one night when I was out drinking with my friends. I mean, I love having fun and I love having sex, so I thought it’d be a nice thing to do,” says Lisewska.

And let’s face it – the best plans are the ones you make when you’re drunk.

Her marathon started in Poland a few weeks ago and she’s up to 424 men (there’s a counter on her website). She’s ready to “see the world” one penis at a time. Er, make that several penises at a time.

Lisewska has a time limit on her sexual encounters, to 20 minutes each, but is willing to double it if the guy isn’t satisfied. Just like a money back guarantee but with sexy time. As Vice points out, “If Ania manages to fulfill her dream without eating, sleeping, or wasting precious time on some form of genital reconstruction procedure, she’ll be at it for an amazing 33,000 hours—or roughly three years and eight months.”

But if she takes inspiration from Lisa Sparxxx, who had sex with 919 guys in one day; setting the world “Gang Bang” record, it’ll only take her 109 days.

I think the only take out we can get from this story is: it’s good to have goals.

