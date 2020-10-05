5 delicious meat-free dinners that are super easy to make.

It dawned on me recently that slowly but surely, I had turned our family into carnivores. I had fallen into the trap of every dinner developing around an animal protein. I was trying to think of the last time we had a meat-free meal… and I couldn’t. I know there are real health benefits from incorporating meat-free meals into your diet - and not just for budget reasons - but I wasn’t clear on exactly why?

Mikhaila Todd, Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach tells Mamamia: "There is a common misconception that by not consuming meat substitutes over animal sources means that you and your family will miss out on protein. This is not the case at all.

"Meat-free substitutes focus on providing a similar protein profile to meat, often with additional benefits of being low in saturated fat plus high in fibre (which animal protein is not). This fibre boost helps to normalise bowel movements and can help to lower cholesterol levels."

With that in mind, I decided to overhaul our weeknight dinners by prioritising the number of meat-free meals we were having as a family. It wasn’t going to be easy - I have one particularly fussy eater in my at-home restaurant and another sceptic who likes his ‘meat and three veg’. I had to get creative.

Instead of trying to get them to eat completely new dishes, I tried to substitute things we already ate with meat-free alternatives from Quorn. Quorn products contain 'mycoprotein' which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat. Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too.

How? Their super-proteins are fermented vertically rather than farmed in fields, so they don't need extra land to produce it. That means they use less of the earth's resources than a lot of meats or plants do. So, these nutritious protein alternatives are good for your health and the planet too. AND they taste great.

Here are some quick, easy and delicious recipes to inspire you and your family on your way to more meat-free meals.

1. Quorn Meat Free Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognaise. Image: Quorn.

Source: https://www.quorn.com.au/recipes/quick-spaghetti-bolognese

Prep/Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving Size: 4 serves

Ingredients:

300g Quorn Mince

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, very finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

200g mushrooms such as mini portabellos, diced

2 tbsp red pesto

400ml tomato passata

1 tbsp vegetarian Worcestershire sauce

1 vegetable stock cube, dissolved in 150ml hot water

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

500g fresh spaghetti

Hard cheese of your choice, grated to serve (optional)

Method:

Pre heat the oil over a medium to high heat, add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes stirring often. Add the garlic and mushrooms, cover and cook over a medium/high heat stirring frequently for 2-3 minutes

Increase the heat, add the Quorn Mince, pesto, passata, vegetarian Worcestershire sauce, vegetable stock, tomato puree and oregano. Stir well, cover and cook for 8-10 minutes

Meanwhile, cook the fresh spaghetti according to pack instructions

Season to taste and top with the grated cheese

2. Quorn Quick Chilli Con Carne

This was so quick and easy, definitely a keeper. Image: Supplied

Prep/Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serving Size: 4 serves

Ingredients:

300g Quorn Mince

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, very finely diced

2 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

2 tsp chilli puree (for kids’ option, chilli on the side)

1 tsp smoked paprika

400g can kidney beans in chilli sauce

3 tbsp tomato puree

200ml vegetable stock (made with 1 stock cube)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 heaped tablespoon fresh coriander, finely chopped

Method:

Heat the oil in a large frying pan, over a medium high heat cook the onion for 3 minutes.

Add the garlic, chilli puree and smoked paprika and cook for a further 2 minutes

Add the kidney beans, tomato puree, vegetable stock and Quorn Mince, simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally

Season to taste and stir in the fresh coriander

Serve with nachos over baked potato or with rice

3. Barbecue Teriyaki Quorn Fillet and Pineapple Buddha Bowl

So fresh and healthy. Image: Quorn.

Recipe: https://www.quorn.com.au/recipes/bbq-teriyaki-quorn-pieces-and-pineapple-buddha-bowl

Prep/Cooking time: 40 minutes

Serving Size: 4 serves

Ingredients:

For the skewers:

175g of Quorn Fillet, defrosted

2 slices fresh or tinned pineapple

For the teriyaki marinade:

150ml water

3 tbsp tamari

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp mirin

½ tbsp maple syrup

½ tbsp arrowroot powder

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

¼ tsp black pepper

For the salad:

1 pack of pre-cooked quinoa

80g romaine lettuce, shredded

50g red cabbage, shredded

½ capsicum, finely sliced

1 carrot, shredded

2 spring onions, finely sliced

80g ready-to-eat edamame beans

½ cucumber, sliced into ribbons

4 radishes, finely sliced

Garnishes:

5g fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1 tbsp peanuts, crushed

4 wedges of lime

Method:



To make the skewers, place the Quorn Fillet and pineapples onto soaked wooden skewers. Set aside

To make the teriyaki marinade, put all the ingredients into a small pan and set over a medium heat. Whisk together the ingredients until the sauce thickens. Brush ¾ of this mixture on to the skewers

Place the skewers on to a pre-heated gas or charcoal BBQ and cook for 12-15 minutes, turning occasionally to ensure an even cook. Once cooked, remove the pieces and pineapple from the skewers. Slice the pieces diagonally and roughly chop the pineapple. Set aside

To make the salad, take a large bowl and mix the quinoa, lettuce, red cabbage, capsicum, carrot, and spring onions. Divide the salad between four serving bowls and top in Buddha bowl style with the barbecued pieces, grilled pineapple, edamame beans, cucumber ribbons and radishes. Garnish with the coriander, red chilli, sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, and lime wedges. Drizzle with the remaining teriyaki sauce to serve.

4. Quorn Vegetarian Stroganoff

Vegetarian Stroganoff. Image: Quorn.

Recipe: https://www.quorn.com.au/recipes/quorn-vegetarian-stroganoff

Prep/Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serving Size: 4 serves

Ingredients:

300g Quorn Vegan Pieces

1 yellow onion

200ml crème fraiche

200 g Passata

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tbsp

Oil for frying

Salt and pepper

200g of uncooked rice

Method:

Thaw the fillets

Cook the rice as directed

Scale and chop the onion nicely. Cut the fillets into elongated strips and then fry together with onions in oil for a few minutes until the onions soften. Add tomato paste.

Pour in passata, crème fraiche and mustard. If necessary, dilute with a little water. Let simmer 5-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper

Serve with boiled rice

5. Dietary-Needs-Flexible Mexican Lasagne

Recipe: Instagram Mikhaila Todd Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach https://www.instagram.com/p/B6PW0y3js_7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Serving Size: 8 serves

Ingredients:

1 brown onion

2-3 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon oil

1 cube vegetable stock

30g packet of spice mix for tacos

500g Quorn mince

1 can black beans

150g of chopped or grated vegetables of choice e.g. red capsicum, grated zucchini/carrot, chopped mushrooms, celery (150g is one small grated zucchini and carrot)

250g chopped spinach (fresh or frozen)

700g jar passata

Soft tortilla wraps around 500g depending on size and brand (can use gluten-free wraps)

400g grated cheese OR vegan cheese

Method:

Preheat oven to 180 degrees

Cook onion and garlic with oil for 5 minutes on medium

During that time prepare your 150g of vegetables of choice

Add taco seasoning and vegetable stock cube to the pot until onion is translucent

Add Quorn Mince, add black beans, mix

Add the vegetables, passata and 1 cup of water. Season with salt bringing to the boil then reduce and simmer on medium for 15 minutes (option can add tsp of dried chili flakes for a spicy lasagne)

In a large baking dish add a small amount of sauce mixture, then cover with a layer of tortillas breaking apart as needed and repeat building layers

On the last layer of tortilla add grated cheese

Cook in oven for 30 to 40 minutes until the cheese starts to brown

Which one will you be making? Let us know in the comments.