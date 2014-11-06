News
FLUFF: The girls of Mean Girls have had a reunion photo shoot. SHUT. UP.

This is so fetch.

The girls of Mean Girls have reunited for a photo shoot, and reminisced about filming the hit movie ten years ago.

All the plastics were there – Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Weiners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), the coolest maths teacher ever Ms Norbury (Tina Fey, who also wrote the screenplay) and home-schooled freak turned mean girl, Cady Herron (Lindsay Lohan).

Grool.

On Wednesdays, they wear pink! (Well, shades of gold, really…)

Her face probably smells like peppermint.

Tina Fey revealed how ‘method’ Lindsay was during filming:

“I remember 17-year-old Lindsay was on a mission to find pink Uggs. That was, like, what she was working on. And there was one day where she tried to explain to Amy [Poehler] and me her beef with Hilary Duff, but we couldn’t crack it. But we were pretending we could follow it,” said the wonderful (‘she’s probably a drug-pusher’) Tina.

Lindsay said “I had been online trying to get pink Uggs because I had a pink pleated skirt in the scene where I fall into the garbage can. I was like, ‘I need pink Uggs!’ I mean, I was rhinestoning my phone at the time with Swarovski crystals. So it was somewhat Method.”

It looks like everyone is getting along like they used to in middle school… Baking cakes filled with rainbows and smiles that everyone would eat and be happy… SHE DOESN’T EVEN GO HERE!

