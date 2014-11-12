21 things you didn't know about Mean Girls.

We know you’ll love these “so fetch” facts.

Mean Girls came out over ten years ago. Can you believe it?

So to celebrate its anniversary, we’ve dug up some little known facts about the film.

1. Tina Fey was inspired to write the film after reading Rosalind Wiseman’s bestselling book Queen Bees & Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends & Other Realities of Adolescence. Also, the film was originally going to be called Homeschooled.

2. Lindsay Lohan didn’t want to play Cady at first. She was originally after the role of Regina George but was switched after her success in Freaky Friday. According to the movie executives, the audience wouldn’t like seeing her as the “villain”. Apparently Lindsay responded with, “Okay, I guess I’ll play the lead. At least I get to have more lines.”

3. Lindsay’s character Cady is named after a 19th-century pioneer in the American Women’s Rights movement, Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

4. There was hot competition over the role of Regina George with both Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried (who played the ditzy Karen) after the part. Rachel won out because she seemed to intimidate Lindsay Lohan, which the producer said was perfect for the parts they had to play.

"When Lindsay was acting with Rachel, she got very shy, because Rachel was older and a very accomplished actress," said the movie's director Mark Waters. Amanda was then asked to read for Karen and she nailed it.

5. High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale auditioned for the "dumb girl" role of Karen Smith.

6. Regina means “Queen,” in Latin. Fitting for the Queen Bee.

7. Mr. Duvall’s carpal tunnel had to be written into the script because the actor who played him, Tim Meadows, had broken his hand before shooting and needed to wear a cast.

8. Mrs. Norbury was named after Tina Fey’s high school German teacher.

9. Originally the movie executives wanted to give the film an R rating. Lines had to be cut to get it down to a PG13 rating. The classic line "Amber D’Alessio made out with a hot dog" was originally "Amber D'Alessio gave a blow job to a hot dog." They fought hard to get "wide set vagina" into the movie.

10. James Franco was considered for the role of Cady Herson's love interest, Aaron Samuels.

11. Tina Fey picked Jonathon Bennett to play Aaron Samuels, because “he looked like Jimmy Fallon.”

12. Lindsay Lohan missed the first day of shooting because she had pink eye.

13. Rajiv Surendra first auditioned for the part of Damian but got called back for “ooooh Kevin G!" Mean Girls director Mark Waters said, "It's funny, the part was actually supposed to be 'Kevin Ngor,' a Korean math nerd, but we couldn't find an Asian actor in Toronto who was good enough to play him.

"And then this Sri Lankan kid comes in and does it, and we were like, 'Okay, we're gonna rewrite it. He's Kevin Gnapoor now!' The character's great, because a small guy acting big is always funny," Mark went on to say.

14. Rachel McAdams wore a wig while filming Mean Girls. As far as we know it was not made out of her mother’s chest hair.

15. Amy Poehler, the “cool mum,” is only seven years older than Rachel who plays her daughter Regina in the movie. And although Tina penned the screen play, Amy Poehler was responsible for Kevin G's hilarious rap.

"She'll actually give credit to Amy for this, because Amy is more of the rap person," said the film's director, Mark. "Amy definitely coached him on how to do the rap, and she actually gave him some of the moves and choreography for it."

16. The song playing when Cady exclaims “I know this song!” was co-written and performed by Lindsay’s future ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson.

17. There was a scene scripted, but not actually filmed, in which Damian auditions for American Idol after highschool. Daniel Franzese told Cosmopolitan, “Simon Cowell was going to call Damian chubby and then he was going to run up on the stage and punch him.”

18. Aaron Samuels (Aka actor Jonathan Bennett) still looks sexy with his hair pushed back and he knows it.

19. Tina chose to play a maths teacher to contradict the stereotype that girls can't do maths. However, she did admit that she didn't understand any of the lines she was reciting.

20. You only catch a glimpse at the infamous Glen Coco ("four for you Glen Coco, you go Glen Coco!"). But while his role was uncredited, Buzzfeed reports that Glen Coco was played by David Reale, a Canadian actor who has also appeared on Suits, the U.S. version of Skins, and on a couple episodes of Queer as Folk.

21. Unfortunately a sequel has been ruled out BUT there is a Broadway musical version of Mean Girls in the works. Tina, her composer husband Jeff Richmond and Tony award-nominated lyricist Nell Benjamin are currently working on the adaptation.

