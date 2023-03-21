'I tried a full face of new MCoBeauty products. Here's how they compare to their spendy dupes'.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer trials MCoBeauty's newest launches.

Sound the (beauty) alarm, friends. MCoBeauty has dropped a bunch of new products – and it's just the best news for anyone with a face, really.

Whether you're into beauty or not, we all know MCoBeauty have some banger affordable products that often rival the spendy stuff.

So, what's included in the new lineup? Well, glad you asked.

On the skincare front, there's a new Hydrating Cleansing Oil ($25) and a Glow Boost Vitamin C Serum ($35).

I've tried both and am pleased to report the cleansing oil feels lovely and lightweight (no squeaky, tight feeling) and the serum is a creamy little number that features a bunch of do-good ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Nice!

On the makeup front, there's also a bunch of new shades of some of their most popular products – including the cult XtendLash mascara (everyone's favourite tubing mascara) and the viral Beauty Wands.

Yes! The kinda goodies everyone in the You Beauty Facebook group froths over on the regular.

So, you know what I thought would be fun? Putting some of these new makeup shades on my face and comparing them to their spendy counterparts.

Because if there's one thing we all love, it's a good beauty dupe. Especially right now (see: financial crisis).

Hang on. The new makeup products. What are they?

Oh! How rude of me.

Let's talk about XtendLash Mascara first, shall we? Because there's a new shade – it now also comes in 'Black-Brown' ($28).

Image: Supplied

If you're a person who leans towards brown mascaras, you'll know how tricky it can be not only to find an affordable one but a good one. To make it even harder, there's almost... no brown tubing maracas out there.

There are also two new shades of the popular Highlighter & Glow Beauty Wands, $29 – 'Bronze Glow' and 'Blush Glow'. If you're not yet acquainted, these guys make dull and tired skin look like radiant and glowing skin – without drinking eight litres of water.

Image: Supplied.

We love to see it.

Next on the cards? Three new shades of the Lip Oil Hydrating Treatment, $14 (it now also comes in 'Sheer Red', 'Sheer Melon' and 'Sheer Rose') and three new flavours of the 2-in-1 Glow & Treat Lip Treatment Oil, $14 (now comes in 'Chocolate', 'Peach' and 'Coconut').

Image: Supplied.

Also on the list? A new Ultra Lock Makeup Setting Spray, $25, which can be used to refresh your makeup during the day and hold your face in place.

How did you go with them?

Okay. So I whacked on all of the above while I was sitting in the office 'working'. Here's what my face looks like with all the newness from MCoBeauty:

Image: Supplied

And YES, I have some thoughts and feelings.

Here's how I think these new products shape up compared to cult spendy beauty products – and if they're really worth trying.

Image: Supplied

Let's start with the new Beauty Wands. In case you couldn't tell (pls), these are dead ringers for those cult Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands everyone loves. They cost $60 each and highlighters, blush and bronzers instantly make your face look alive.

I *literally* use my Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wands every day and love them. They're absolute staples in my makeup bag. But goodness – the price. The gosh darn price.

Now, although I know they're really popular, I've never actually dabbled with the MCoBeauty version. So, I was interested to see how these new shades looked compared to the much-loved OG.

I tried the two new shades 'Blush Glow' and 'Bronze Glow' and I found them to be much more pigmented than I expected – there's certainly less 'glow' factor compared to Charlotte Tilbury's version, which has a bit of a glossier finish. However, that's being *very* beauty editor-level picky.

Overall, the formula is pretty much on point – it's blendable and easy to apply, and the packaging is identical (the wand even features the same twist cushion applicator as the CT version).

Image: Supplied

Next, the MCoBeauty Lip Oils – which look a lot like a more affordable version of the TikTok famous Dior Lip Oil.

The Dior Lip Oils are available in 11 different shades, and MCoBeauty has five (including the three new shades). I tried the new 'Sheer Rose' – and it's almost exactly the same shade as 'Raspberry' from Dior.

And you guys – I honestly can't fault it.

The formula feels delightfully hydrating and non-sticky, and gives your lips a sheer hint of colour, making them look plump and juicy.

The applicator is nowhere near as thick and bougie as the Dior one, which is super cushiony and luxe – but for $14, compared to $60 (told you she was spendy)... as if you wouldn't.

Image: MAC Cosmetics; MCoBeauty; Mamamia

MAC Cosmetics Lipglass is iconic. If you have lips on your face, we guarantee you've tried it before. The clear lipgloss can be worn on its own or over lip pencil or lipstick and makes your lips look beautifully shiny and glossy.

Now, meet the dupe: MCoBeauty's new 'Coconut' Glow and Treat Lip Treatment Oil.

It delivers a very similar formula to the OG MAC number – it's clear, glass-like and super hydrating. The only major difference? The coconut flavouring. You can definitely taste it – so if you're sensitive to scent, this might not be for you.

Overall, though, at $14, you can't go wrong.

Image: Mecca; MCoBeauty

Rumour has it that the crowd-favourite MCoBeauty XtendLash Mascara is a savey version of the exxy Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara. And we need to talk about it.

The MCoBeauty one is $28 but you can usually grab it for like $15 at the chemist. The Kevyn Aucoin is $48 from Mecca.

Now, for one pretty plain-looking mascara, MCoBeauty's XtendLash has such a massive cult following. It's forever sold out. The people love it.

So, what's so good about it?

Well, for starters, it has a pretty similar brush to the Kevyn Aucoin mascara. It's slim but has good bristles, and is pointed at the tip, which is perfect for covering each and every lash.

They're also both tubing formulas, meaning there's less chance of smudging, flaking and clumping.

This also means that the formula basically goes on each individual lash like little socks. It sounds weird, but this makes it super easy to remove – you can basically just slide these little tubes right off your lashes.

Cute!

While I'm a huge fan of spendy mascaras (looking at you, Hourglass Unlocked Mascara), they only really last for a few months – so if you're looking to save, you can definitely spend your money better elsewhere in your beauty routine (ahem, serums).

I'm a huge fan of MCoBeauty's XtendLash Mascara – and this new shade is a real winner. I've just delved back into the brown eyeliner game, so I'm excited to keep using this.

Image: IT Cosmetics; MCoBeauty

MCoBeauty's new Ultra Lock Makeup Setting Spray is another one of the brand's recent launches – and it rivals some of the spendier makeup setting sprays, like IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Setting Spray.

Both products feature hero ingredients like aloe vera and hyaluronic acid and can be used to lock in makeup post-application (and in between layers) or refresh your makeup look during the day.

If we're looking to be picky, the formula comes out a little more intense than some of the bougie-r setting sprays (I had to blend it in with a beauty blender after spritzing), but overall it's a great option if you're looking for a more affordable alternative.

The verdict.

As someone who tries hundreds (and hundreds) of products for a living, there's honestly nothing more heartbreaking than loving something and then finding out it's waaay out of your price range.

It sucks.

But! That's where these accessible, affordable dupes come in.

If this tried and tested has proved anything, it's that many of MCoBeauty's newest launches perform just as well – if not better – than a lot of the spendier options out there.

Sure, the packaging might not be as swanky or luxe as some of the other stuff, but it's what's inside that counts, right?

And something that does the same thing for half the price can be pretty dingin' hard to resist.

So, if you're looking to stick to a budget and don't want to spend big on new beauty products – give some of these newbies a whirl.

What do you think of these beauty dupes? Have you tried any of them before? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia; Supplied.